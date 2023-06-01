When is PGA Tour's 2024 schedule releasing? PGA officials say it's almost done

Fans are expecting the release of the PGA Tour next season schedule with the 2023 season already halfway. Tour's chief tournaments and competitions officer, Andy Pazder, and Tour's executive vice president, Tyler Dennis recently shared an update about the PGA Tour's next year events in a question-and-answer session with media.

In the interview, Dennis said that the schedule is almost ready and things have been going pretty well.

"We've been in a process for a couple of months now of talking to every single sponsor, every host organization, and things are going really well," Dennis said.

Andy Pazder spoke about the designated events and said:

"Our objective is, we used 2023 as a transition and we’d announced our schedule in June 2022. Subsequently, we identified we wanted to create designated events so we boxed ourselves in. It created situations in the current season where you have isolated events, tournaments in between designated events which is far from ideal."

"The process we have gone through leading up to announcing [the 2024] schedule is we now have the ability to put together a flow to the schedule that will not have isolated events", he added.

It is worth noting that the PGA Tour has announced 16 designated events with a limited field for the next season.

2024 PGA Tour sample schedule

A sample 2024 PGA Tour schedule has been circulating on the internet for a while. The sample schedule shows that the new season will kick start with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which will take place from January 4 to 7. It will be followed by three full-field events, probably the Farmers Insurance Open, The American Express and the Sony Open, which usually takes place in January.

The February month will start with a designated event followed by three full-field events, which could be the Pebble Beach tournament, and Genesis Invitational.

The Players Championship will probably be held in the second week of March from 14 to 17 and the Masters will possibly be held from April 11 to 14.

Here is the 2024 PGA Tour schedule sample:

Jan. 4-7 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jan. 11-14 TBD - Full-field event

Jan. 18-21 TBD - Full-field event

Jan. 25-28 TBD - Full-field event

Feb. 1-4 TBA - Designated event

Feb. 8-11 The Genesis Invitational

Feb. 15-18 TBD - Full-field event

Feb. 21-25 TBD - Full-field event

Feb. 28 - March 3 TBD - Full-field event

March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 14-17 The Players Championship

March 21-24 TBD - Full-field event

March 28-31 TBD - Full-field event

April 4-7 TBD - Full-field event

April 11-14 Masters Tournament

April 18-21 TBA - Designated event

April 25-28 TBD - Full-field event

May 2-5 TBD - Full-field event

May 9-12 TBA - Designated event

May 16-19 PGA Championship

May 23-26 TBD - Full-field event

May 30- June 2 TBD - Full-field event

June 6-9 Memorial Tournament

June 13-16 U.S. Open

June 20-23 TBA - Designated event

June 27-30 TBD - Full-field event

July 4-7 TBD - Full-field event

July 11-14 TBD - Full-field event

July 18-21 The Open Championship

July 25-28 TBD - Full-field event

Aug. 1-4 TBD - Full-field event

Aug. 8-11 TBD - Full-field event

Aug. 15-18 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aug. 22-25 BMW Championship

Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 Tour Championship

