When is Phil Mickelson playing next? LIV golfer’s next participation explored

Phil Mickelson will be playing his next tournament in Adelaide, starting on April 21. The LIV golfer is scheduled to compete in the Saudi-backed series event and the next spot is in Adelaide, Australia.

Mickelson played at the 2023 Masters and finished in second position alongside his fellow LIV golfer Brooke Koepka with a scoring deficit of 8. He missed out on the title by four strokes.

The 52-year-old golfer is only scheduled to play in the LIV Golf events in 2023 as he has been barred from the PGA Tour. However, with a special exemption, LIV golfers are allowed to play in major tournaments.

Phil Mickelson joined the Masters field on April 3 after the conclusion of LIV Golf Orlando on April 2. Brooks Koepka won the tournament and became the only golfer to win two LIV events.

LIV Golf Adelaide is scheduled to commence on April 21 and will run through April 23. The tournament will take place at The Grange Golf Club and will feature 12 teams from LIV.

Phil Mickelson serves as the captain of the Hy Flyers GC and his team stands in ninth position after the Orlando event. He will be looking forward to improving his team's rankings in the upcoming tournament.

Here are the team rankings:

1. TORQUE GC: -36

2. SMASH GC: -35

3. 4ACES GC: -34

4. STINGER GC: -26

5. CLEEKS GC: -25

6. MAJESTICKS GC: -25

7. FIREBALLS GC: -23

8. RANGEGOATS GC: -21

9. HYFLYERS GC: -21

10. CRUSHERS GC: -19

11. IRON HEADS GC: -16

12. RIPPER GC: -15

LIV Golf teams and players

4 Aces GC

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Weisberger

Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Hy Flyers GC

Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, James Piot, Brendan Steele

Iron Heads GC

Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent

Majesticks GC

Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff,Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka

Ripper GC

Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan

Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Pui

2023 LIV Golf next events

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: April 28-30

Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

LIV Golf Tulsa

Date: May 12-14

Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma, USA

LIV Golf DC

Date: May 26-28

Venue: Trump National Washington D.C. Washington D.C., USA

LIV Golf Valderrama

Date: June 30-July 2

Venue: Real Club Valderrama, Andalucía, Spain

LIV Golf London

Date: July 7-9

Venue: Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Date: Aug. 4-6

Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA

LIV Golf Bedminster

Date: Aug. 11-13

Venue: Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, USA

LIV Golf Chicago

Date: Sept. 22-24

Venue: Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA

LIV Golf Miami

Date: Oct. 20-22

Venue: Trump National Doral, Florida, USA

LIV Golf Team Championship Jeddah

Date: Nov. 3-5

Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

