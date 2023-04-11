When is Phil Mickelson playing next? LIV golfer’s next participation explored

Phil Mickelson will be playing his next tournament in Adelaide, starting on April 21. The LIV golfer is scheduled to compete in the Saudi-backed series event and the next spot is in Adelaide, Australia.
Mickelson played at the 2023 Masters and finished in second position alongside his fellow LIV golfer Brooke Koepka with a scoring deficit of 8. He missed out on the title by four strokes.
The 52-year-old golfer is only scheduled to play in the LIV Golf events in 2023 as he has been barred from the PGA Tour. However, with a special exemption, LIV golfers are allowed to play in major tournaments.
Phil Mickelson joined the Masters field on April 3 after the conclusion of LIV Golf Orlando on April 2. Brooks Koepka won the tournament and became the only golfer to win two LIV events.
LIV Golf Adelaide is scheduled to commence on April 21 and will run through April 23. The tournament will take place at The Grange Golf Club and will feature 12 teams from LIV.
Phil Mickelson serves as the captain of the Hy Flyers GC and his team stands in ninth position after the Orlando event. He will be looking forward to improving his team's rankings in the upcoming tournament.
Here are the team rankings:
- 1. TORQUE GC: -36
- 2. SMASH GC: -35
- 3. 4ACES GC: -34
- 4. STINGER GC: -26
- 5. CLEEKS GC: -25
- 6. MAJESTICKS GC: -25
- 7. FIREBALLS GC: -23
- 8. RANGEGOATS GC: -21
- 9. HYFLYERS GC: -21
- 10. CRUSHERS GC: -19
- 11. IRON HEADS GC: -16
- 12. RIPPER GC: -15
LIV Golf teams and players
4 Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein
Cleeks GC
- Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Weisberger
Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC
- Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra
Hy Flyers GC
- Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, James Piot, Brendan Steele
Iron Heads GC
- Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent
Majesticks GC
- Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats GC
- Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters
Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff,Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka
Ripper GC
- Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan
Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester
Torque GC
- Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Pui
2023 LIV Golf next events
LIV Golf Singapore
- Date: April 28-30
- Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
LIV Golf Tulsa
- Date: May 12-14
- Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma, USA
LIV Golf DC
- Date: May 26-28
- Venue: Trump National Washington D.C. Washington D.C., USA
LIV Golf Valderrama
- Date: June 30-July 2
- Venue: Real Club Valderrama, Andalucía, Spain
LIV Golf London
- Date: July 7-9
- Venue: Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom
LIV Golf Greenbrier
- Date: Aug. 4-6
- Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA
LIV Golf Bedminster
- Date: Aug. 11-13
- Venue: Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, USA
LIV Golf Chicago
- Date: Sept. 22-24
- Venue: Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA
LIV Golf Miami
- Date: Oct. 20-22
- Venue: Trump National Doral, Florida, USA
LIV Golf Team Championship Jeddah
- Date: Nov. 3-5
- Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia