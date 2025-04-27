When was Phil Mickelson's last PGA Championship win?

Phil Mickelson’s most recent major championship victory came at the 2021 PGA Championship, played at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. At 50 years old, Mickelson made history by becoming the oldest major winner, surpassing Julius Boros’ record from the 1968 PGA Championship.

Mickelson secured the title with a score of 282, finishing six under par. The win marked his sixth career major, joining Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo on the all-time list.

His major titles include three Masters Tournament wins (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championship victories (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). In addition to his major victories, Mickelson has recorded seven top-three finishes across major championships.

Despite his extensive success, Mickelson has yet to capture a U.S. Open title, finishing runner-up six times. Speaking in 2021, he reflected on the challenge, saying:

"Winning the U.S. Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I've come close so many times. You can't win if you don't play." (as per CBS Sports).

Following his PGA Championship win, Mickelson earned a five-year exemption into the U.S. Open. However, with that exemption nearing its expiration, future entries will depend on new qualifications, such as winning another major.

Only six players in golf history — Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy have completed the Career Grand Slam. Mickelson could become the seventh if he wins the U.S. Open.

Currently playing on the LIV Golf circuit, Mickelson faces additional challenges in qualifying for major championships. LIV events do not offer Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, making it harder for players to climb the rankings and earn automatic entries.

What are Phil Mickelson’s chances of winning another major?

The USGA recently extended exemptions to LIV Golf players, allocating two spots for the 2026 U.S. Open. The first will be awarded to the leader of the 2025 LIV individual standings, and the second to the leader as of May 18, 2026.

Even if Mickelson secures entry, recent performances indicate a difficult road ahead. He has missed the cut in four of his last five U.S. Open appearances and struggled at the 2024 edition. He shot a 76 in the second round, finishing with a total score of 155, 15-over par, and missed the cut.

Across the last three LIV Golf seasons, Mickelson has posted just one top-10 finish each year. However, this year has been a little different. As of April 2025, Mickelson ranks 12th in the LIV Golf individual standings. He has earned two top 10s so far.

He secured a third-place finish at LIV Golf Hong Kong and finished sixth at Miami. Meanwhile, he tied for 23rd in Adelaide and secured a T19 in Singapore.

