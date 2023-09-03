When did Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods first play each other? Golfers’ legendary rivalry's history explored

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods were the two names who dominated the late 1990s and the first decade of this century. While Woods often got the better of Mickelson in their career matchups, the results don't show how close it was.

Mickelson began his professional golf career in 1992 and had already won nine titles on the PGA Tour by the time Woods started his professional golf journey in 1996. He secured his first title in October of that year.

However, the previous year, both players found themselves in the same field at the Masters Tournament. While the 19-year-old Cypress native entered the field as the 1994 US Amateur champion, Mickelson was ranked 21st in the OWGR.

Woods finished T41 in his debut appearance at Augusta National after shooting 5-over in 72 holes. Mickelson ended the tournament in a joint seventh-place with a total score of 8-under par.

Although it took Tiger Woods just two years to claim his first major championship, Phil Mickelson had to wait eight more years to earn his first major title. He held the title of 'best player without a major' for several years.

When Mickelson won his first major at the 2004 Masters, his closest rival was already an eight-time major champion and had completed a grand slam. Woods had also achieved a Tiger Slam in the 2001 Masters, a significant feat when the golfer held all four major titles simultaneously.

At the 2001 Masters, Tiger Woods held just a one-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson after 54 holes. However, Woods carded a final-round 68 compared to Mickelson's 70. In the 2004 Masters, Mickelson began with a 72, while his rival started with a 75.

After that, Mickelson shot three consecutive 69s to secure his first major championship. His more decorated rival finished tied for 22nd place, 11 shots behind the champion, with a total score of 2-over.

The duo was paired together at the 2005 Ford Championship at Doral, where Woods carded a 66 in the final round to beat Mickelson by three strokes.

The following year, both faced each other at Augusta National, where the to-be 15-time major champion was just two strokes behind going into the final round. Mickelson carded a 69 in the final round to get ahead of Woods, resulting in the latter handing him the green jacket.

At the 2007 Deutsche Bank Championship, Woods and Mickelson were paired together for three of the four days. But Mickelson eventually defeated his rival by just a two-stroke difference.

While Woods has dominated the overall rivalry, it has been close since 2009. Out of the 15 times they were paired together, Phil Mickelson has outscored Tiger Woods in seven rounds compared to the latter's eight.

Where will Phil Mickelson play next?

The 53-year-old golfer will next be seen playing at LIV Golf Chicago, which will take place from September 22 to September 24 at Rich Harvest Farms. This will be the 12th event on the LIV Golf League's 2023 schedule.

Phil Mickelson is currently placed 38th after 11 events in the season standings and will like to improve in the remaining three events.