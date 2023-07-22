When does Rickie Fowler tee off today (22nd July)? Golfer's Saturday tee times for The Open Championship explored

Rickie Fowler had an underwhelming second day at the 151st Open as he fired a 2-over 73 on Friday, July 21, aggregating at 3-over. He is currently placed in T62 after completing 36 holes.

Fowler, who is on a quest to end his major drought, made four bogeys on the second day at Royal Liverpool. He could make just two birdies, both of which came on the front nine.

Having finished the front nine at par, Fowler sank two bogeys on the 11th and 13th to end the day just above the 151st Open's cutline, which was at 4-over.

The 34-year-old golfer is grouped with Robert MacIntyre for the third round of the 151st Open. The duo will begin the third round early, teeing off at 3:55 am EST (8:55 pm local time) on Saturday, July 22.

MacIntyre, who hails from Scotland, started the 151st Open with a score of 3-over 74 on Thursday. He had a slightly better day on Friday, as he carded an even-par 71 with the help of four birdies and four bogeys.

Tee time details for the Open Championship 2023, round 3

Here are the tee time details for the third round of the 151st Open that will take place on Saturday, July 22:

3:55 am: Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

4:05 am: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler

4:15 am: Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay

4:25 am: Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings

4:35 am: Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht (a)

4:45 am: Victor Perez, Ryan Fox

5:00 am: Richie Ramsay, David Lingmerth

5:10 am: Danny Willett, Sami Valimaki

5:20 am: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

5:30 am: Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

5:40 am: Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston

5:50 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

6:00 am: Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long

6:15 am: Brandon Robinson Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton

6:25 am: Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im

6:35 am: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners

6:45 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

6:55 am: Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd

7:05 am: Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick

7:15 am: Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten

7:30 am: Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk

7:40 am: Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson

7:50 am: Thomas Detry, Abraham Ancer

8:00 am: Alex Noren, Marcel Siem

8:10 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

8:20 am: Tom Kim, Alexander Björk

8:30 am: Laurie Canter, Richard Bland

8:45 am: Antoine Rozner, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:55 am: Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson

9:05 am: Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan

9:15 am: Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi

9:25 am: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy

9:35 am: Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate

9:45 am: Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

10:00 am: Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

10:10 am: Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

10:20 am: Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

10:30 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman

Rickie Fowler's past performances at the Open Championship

The Open Championship 2023 is Rickie Fowler's 12th appearance at the event, and he missed the cut just once during the 142nd Open in 2013. He has secured a spot in the top 25 on five occasions, with three of those being top-10 finishes.

Fowler's best finish at the oldest major came at the 143rd Open in 2014, when he finished joint runner-up, two strokes behind Rory McIlroy.