When did Rory McIlroy last shoot in the 60s at a Masters opener? Golfer's past results explored

Rory McIlroy scored an opener in the 60s in only two editions of the Masters Tournament. He shot an opening round of 65 in the 2011 Masters Tournament, where the rest of the rounds saw 69, 70, and 80, respectively. That year, McIlroy finished at T15 with a total score of 4 under 284.

McIlroy had another opening round of 69 at the 2018 Masters Tournament, and the rest of the rounds saw 71, 65, and 74, respectively. He finished at T5 in that edition of the event with a total score of 9 under 279. The golfer has never won the Masters Tournament. However, he has won all other PGA Tour majors, including the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship, the 2011 US Open, and the 2014 Open Championship.

McIlroy is playing in this edition of the Masters Tournament and finished at T27 following the first round. He shot 72 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. Last year, McIlroy played at the Masters Tournament and finished at T22 with a score of 4 over after shooting 71 and 77 in the first two rounds with four and no birdies, respectively. Following that, he scored 71 and 73 with three birdies each.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in the 2024 and 2025 seasons?

Rory McIlroy has had two triumphs in 2025, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS Championship with scores of 21 under 267 and 12 under 276, respectively. Last year, he had one triumph, the Wells Fargo Championship with a score of 17 under 267.

Here's a list of all McIlroy's performances in 2024 and 2025:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: Winner, 66-70-65-66, 267 (-21)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T17, 72-67-74-72, 285 (-3)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T15, 70-70-73-72, 285 (-3)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Winner, 67-68-73-68, 276 (-12)

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T5, 70-66-65-64, 265 (-15)

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T27, 72, 72 (E)

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66, 71-74-69, 214 (-2)

The Genesis Invitational: T24, 74-66-69-70, 279 (-5)

Cognizant Classic at the PGA National Resort & Spa: T21, 67-67-72-68, 274 (-10)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T21, 73-70-68-76, 287 (-1)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: T19, 65-73-69-72, 279 (-9)

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): T3, 69-70-72-66, 277 (-11)

Masters Tournament: T22, 71-77-71-73, 292 (+4)

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T33, 67-68-68-74, 277 (-7)

Wells Fargo Championship: Winner, 67-68-67-65, 267 (-17)

PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club: T12, 66-71-68-67, 272 (-12)

RBC Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club: T4, 66-72-65-64, 267 (-13)

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T15, 70-71-73-76, 290 (+2)

U.S. Open at the Pinehurst No. 2: T2, 65-72-69-69, 275 (-5)

Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club: T4, 65-66-67-68, 266 (-14)

The Open at the Royal Troon Golf Course: Missed cut

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T68, 68-73-74-74, 289 (+9)

BMW Championship: T11, 70-71-70-71, 282 (-6)

TOUR Championship at the East Lake Golf Club: T9, 69-69-68-66, 272 (-16)

