When Rory McIlroy’s relative was brutally murdered by the notorious UDA Gang dubbed "sadistic fiends" by police

The great uncle of Irish golfer Rory McIlroy was unfortunately killed in a sectarian attack on November 21, 1972. The attack was carried out by a loyalist murder squad, who were described as "sadistic fiends" by the police. Joseph McIlroy was only 32 when he was murdered in Orangefield, Belfast.

While he was originally thought to be killed by the UVF, new evidence has come to light and it is now believed that his life was taken by the UDA unit known as the Baker/McCreery Gang. The first loyalist, Albert 'Ginger' Baker was a member of the UDA unit which carried out brutal murders in the 1970s in Belfast.

He was a part of the 'G4' unit, which meant that he was a part of the 'G Company', Number 4 platoon, which primarily operated in east Belfast. The gang was known as the Young Newtons as well.

Baker was a former British soldier. However, he received a life sentence later for killing four men. The gang is suspected to have murdered around 22 individuals. Eight of these were 'romper-room' murders, which were the kidnap, torture, and murder of innocent Catholics.

Rory McIlroy's great-uncle was said to have been repairing a washing machine in the kitchen when the attack took place. He was a victim of the 'romper-room' murder and was killed because he was an innocent Catholic. These murders were carried out at a time when the UDA was a legal organization.

New information uncovered about Rory McIlroy's great uncle's brutal murder by UDA

The new information that was uncovered through previously confidential files shows that intelligence of the Young Newtons at Belfast that night was recorded.

"The Young Newtons, (who have boasted the killing of four RCs) and units from Dee Street and Sydenham have been responsible for the spate of murders in east Belfast," the document stated according to Irish News.

Rory McIlroy, who comes from Holywood, Northern Ireland, is known as one of the best golfers in the world. Currently ranked World No. 3, he is a five-time major champion on the PGA Tour.

Poll : 0 votes