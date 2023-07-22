When does Rory Mcilroy tee off today (22nd July)? Tee timings, pairing and more for The Open Championship explored

Rory McIlroy finished in 11th position following the conclusion of the second round of the 2023 Open Championship on Friday. He played a round of 70 to jump in 21 positions, safely making the +2 cut at the major tournament.

The Northern Irishman will resume his play on Saturday, nine strokes behind the leader Brian Harman. McIlroy will pair up with the 2023 Farmers Insurance winner Max Homa to tee off for the third round at 9:25 am ET on the first hole of the Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

The third round of the tournament will commence at 3:55 am ET with Robert MacIntyre taking the first shot alongside 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Rickie Fowler. They luckily made the cut after finishing with a score of +3, settling at the bottom of the leaderboard with other golfers including Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

Former World No. 1 Adam Scott will pair up with current World No. 1 Scheffler for the third round and will resume their game at 4:05 am ET. They are 13 strokes behind the leader.

Interestingly, 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka will again start his game with Patrick Cantlay, who he chastised for slow play during the Masters earlier this year. They also played the inaugural round of The Open Championship together. Koepka and Cantlay will tee off at 4:15 am ET on Saturday.

The current World No. 3 and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm is slated to start his game with Sungjae Im at 6:25 am ET.

The Open Championship Saturday tee times

Here are The Open Championship Saturday (July 22) tee times:

3:55 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

4:05 a.m. – Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler

4:15 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay

4:25 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings

4:35 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht (a)

4:45 a.m. – Victor Perez, Ryan Fox

5:00 a.m. – Richie Ramsay, David Lingmerth

5:10 a.m. – Danny Willett, Sami Valimaki

5:20 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

5:30 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

5:40 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston

5:50 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

6:00 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long

6:15 a.m. – Brandon Robinson Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton

6:25 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im

6:35 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Corey Conners

6:45 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

6:55 a.m. – Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd

7:05 a.m. – Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick

7:15 a.m. – Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten

7:30 a.m. – Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk

7:40 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson

7:50 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Abraham Ancer

8:00 a.m. – Alex Noren, Marcel Siem

8:10 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

8:20 a.m. – Tom Kim, Alexander Björk

8:30 a.m. – Laurie Canter, Richard Bland

8:45 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:55 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson

9:05 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan

9:15 a.m. – Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi

9:25 a.m. – Max Homa, Rory McIlroy

9:35 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate

9:45 a.m. – Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

10:00 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

10:10 a.m. – Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

10:20 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

10:30 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman

*All-time ET