When does Rory Mcllroy tee off today (23rd July)? Sunday tee timings, pairing and more for The Open Championship explored

Northern Irish golfer Rory Mcllroy has his eye on winning the 151st Open Championship. He finished in 11th position after playing three rounds at the Royal Liverpool.

Mcllroy will kick start the Sunday, July 23, round nine strokes behind the leader Brian Harman. He will pair up with opening-round leader Emiliano Grillo to tee off on the first hole at 8:00 am ET.

The final round of The Open Championship is set to commence at 2:45 am ET with Christo Lamprecht taking the first shot of the day with Danny Willett. It will be followed by Scott Stallings and Zack Fischer, who will their game at 2:55 am ET.

The reigning Masters champion and current World No.3 Jon Rahm played a phenomenal round on Saturday, scoring 63. He jumped in 36 positions to secure third spot on the leaderboard and will start the final round six strokes behind the leader.

The Spanish golfer will pair up with Viktor Hovland, who tied up with Jason Day at fourth place after the third round, to tee off on the first hole at 9:05 am ET. The tournament leader Brian Harman will tee off with Cameron Young at 9:15 am ET.

The Open Championship Sunday tee times explored

Here are The Open Championship Sunday (July 23) tee times:

2:45 a.m. – Christo Lamprecht (a), Danny Willett

2:55 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Zack Fischer

3:05 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Andrew Putnam

3:15 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Robert MacIntyre

3:25 a.m. – Adrian Otaegui, Adrian Meronk

3:35 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Brandon Robinson Thompson

3:45 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler

3:55 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Marcel Siem

4:10 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Richie Ramsay

4:20 a.m. – Victor Perez, Adam Scott

4:30 a.m. – Matthew Southgate, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:40 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Hurly Long

4:50 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, David Lingmerth

5:00 a.m. – Laurie Canter, Alex Noren

5:10 a.m. – Abraham Ancer, Oliver Wilson

5:20 a.m. – Thomas Pieters, Joost Luiten

5:35 a.m. – Jordan Smith, Rikuya Hoshino

5:45 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox

5:55 a.m. – Brendon Todd, J.T. Poston

6:05 a.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart

6:15 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson

6:25 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Richard Bland

6:35 a.m. – Alexander Björk, Byeong Hun An

6:45 a.m. – Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

7:00 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

7:10 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

7:20 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee

7:30 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Max Homa

7:40 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Romain Langasque

7:50 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:00 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy

8:10 a.m. – Matthew Jordan, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:25 a.m. – Tom Kim, Thomas Detry

8:35 a.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Alex Fitzpatrick

8:45 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka

8:55 a.m. – Jason Day, Antoine Rozner

9:05 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

9:15 a.m. – Cameron Young, Brian Harman

*All-time ET