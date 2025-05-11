When did Shane Lowry win last on the PGA Tour? Truist Championship contender's past record explored

The Truist Championship leader, Shane Lowry, last won on the PGA Tour at the PGA Tour's 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which was a team event. Lowry and his playing partner, Rory McIlroy, defeated Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff and scored 25 under (263) in total.
In the opening round, they shot 61 with six birdies on the front nine and eleven birdies on the back nine. Next, they fired 70 with a total of four birdies. The golfers scored 64 in the third round with three birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine.
Lastly, they shot 68 in the fourth round with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine.
Currently, Shane Lowry is playing at the Truist Championship, and his total score is 14 under. He shot 64 in the opening round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. He fired 65 in the next round with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. Finally, the golfer made 67 with five birdies.
When will Shane Lowry and others tee off for the last round of the 2025 Truist Championship?
Shane Lowry will start with Sepp Straka at 2 pm on the first tee. Garrick Higgo and Sahith Theegala are the first duo to tee off at 8 am. Next to them, Matthieu Pavon and Max Greyserman will play at 8:10 am on the same tee. Defending champion Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau will play at 1:20 pm. Here's the list of all tee times for the final round of the Truist Championship ( all times in ET):
Tee No. 1
8:00 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, and Sahith Theegala
8:10 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, and Max Greyserman
8:20 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, and Taylor Pendrith
8:30 a.m. – Chris Kirk, and Adam Hadwin
8:40 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, and Lucas Glover
8:50 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, and Russell Henley
9:00 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, and Brian Harman
9:10 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, and Nick Dunlap
9:25 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, and Tom Hoge
9:35 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, and Maverick McNealy
9:45 a.m. – Andrew Novak, and Robert MacIntyre
9:55 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:05 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, and Will Zalatoris
10:15 a.m. – Aaron Rai, and Ben Griffin
10:25 a.m. – Cam Davis, and Adam Scott
10:40 a.m. – Brian Campbell, and Patrick Rodgers
10:50 a.m. – Thomas Detry, and Ryan Gerard
11:00 a.m. – Rasmus Højgaard, and Alex Noren
11:10 a.m. – Gary Woodland, and Davis Thompson
11:20 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, and J.J. Spaun
11:30 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, and Matt Fitzpatrick
11:40 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa
11:55 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, and Daniel Berger
12:05 p.m. – Max Homa, and Akshay Bhatia
12:15 p.m. – Sam Stevens, and Stephan Jaeger
12:25 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston
12:35 p.m. – Cameron Young, and Eric Cole
12:45 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, and Corey Conners
12:55 p.m. – Harris English, and Rickie Fowler
1:10 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, and Tommy Fleetwood
1:20 p.m. – Tony Finau, and Rory McIlroy
1:30 p.m. – Sam Burns, and Sungjae Im
1:40 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, and Nick Taylor
1:50 p.m. – Justin Thomas, and Keith Mitchell
2:00 p.m. – Sepp Straka, and Shane Lowry