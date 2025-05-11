When did Shane Lowry win last on the PGA Tour? Truist Championship contender's past record explored

The Truist Championship leader, Shane Lowry, last won on the PGA Tour at the PGA Tour's 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which was a team event. Lowry and his playing partner, Rory McIlroy, defeated Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff and scored 25 under (263) in total.

Ad

In the opening round, they shot 61 with six birdies on the front nine and eleven birdies on the back nine. Next, they fired 70 with a total of four birdies. The golfers scored 64 in the third round with three birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine.

Lastly, they shot 68 in the fourth round with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine.

Currently, Shane Lowry is playing at the Truist Championship, and his total score is 14 under. He shot 64 in the opening round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. He fired 65 in the next round with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. Finally, the golfer made 67 with five birdies.

Ad

Trending

When will Shane Lowry and others tee off for the last round of the 2025 Truist Championship?

Shane Lowry will start with Sepp Straka at 2 pm on the first tee. Garrick Higgo and Sahith Theegala are the first duo to tee off at 8 am. Next to them, Matthieu Pavon and Max Greyserman will play at 8:10 am on the same tee. Defending champion Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau will play at 1:20 pm. Here's the list of all tee times for the final round of the Truist Championship ( all times in ET):

Ad

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, and Sahith Theegala

8:10 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, and Max Greyserman

8:20 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, and Taylor Pendrith

8:30 a.m. – Chris Kirk, and Adam Hadwin

8:40 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, and Lucas Glover

8:50 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, and Russell Henley

9:00 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, and Brian Harman

9:10 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, and Nick Dunlap

9:25 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, and Tom Hoge

9:35 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, and Maverick McNealy

Ad

9:45 a.m. – Andrew Novak, and Robert MacIntyre

9:55 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:05 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, and Will Zalatoris

10:15 a.m. – Aaron Rai, and Ben Griffin

10:25 a.m. – Cam Davis, and Adam Scott

10:40 a.m. – Brian Campbell, and Patrick Rodgers

10:50 a.m. – Thomas Detry, and Ryan Gerard

11:00 a.m. – Rasmus Højgaard, and Alex Noren

11:10 a.m. – Gary Woodland, and Davis Thompson

11:20 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, and J.J. Spaun

Ad

11:30 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, and Matt Fitzpatrick

11:40 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa

11:55 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, and Daniel Berger

12:05 p.m. – Max Homa, and Akshay Bhatia

12:15 p.m. – Sam Stevens, and Stephan Jaeger

12:25 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston

12:35 p.m. – Cameron Young, and Eric Cole

12:45 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, and Corey Conners

12:55 p.m. – Harris English, and Rickie Fowler

1:10 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, and Tommy Fleetwood

Ad

1:20 p.m. – Tony Finau, and Rory McIlroy

1:30 p.m. – Sam Burns, and Sungjae Im

1:40 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, and Nick Taylor

1:50 p.m. – Justin Thomas, and Keith Mitchell

2:00 p.m. – Sepp Straka, and Shane Lowry

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More