When did Si Woo Kim last win on the PGA Tour? RBC Heritage 54-hole leader’s record explored

Si Woo Kim last won on the PGA Tour in 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The golfer fired 18 under after four rounds of play and finished one stroke over Hayden Buckley on Sunday. In the first round, he scored 67 with five birdies, followed by 67 in the second round with four birdies and one eagle. In the third round, he shot 64 with seven birdies, and in the fourth round, he shot 64 with eight birdies. He won 500 FedEx points as a reward.

Before the 2023 Sony Open, the Korean also won three other tournaments on the PGA Tour, including the 2016 Wyndham Championship, the 2017 Players Championship, and the 2021 American Express with 21 under, 10 under, and 23 under after scoring 68-60-64-67, 69-72-68-6,9 and 66-68-67-64 over the four rounds, respectively.

Currently, Kim is playing at the RBC Heritage, and he scored 15 under after three rounds of play. In the first round, he scored 68 with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. He shot 64 in the next round with six birdies and one eagle. In the third round, he made 66 with six birdies.

The last round of the RBC Heritage will take place on Sunday, and Si Woo Kim is paired with Andrew Novak to tee off at 1:55 PM ET.

Si Woo Kim shared his Saturday playing experience at the RBC Heritage

Si Woo Kim joined the press conference at the RBC Heritage on April 19 and shared his playing experience at the tournament on the third day. He shared ( via ASAP Sports):

“I played great. Only missed the last hole, so that's not a big deal. So I play pretty much 35 holes really decent. So I'm not going to worry about the last hole for tomorrow. Yeah, I'm in a good position. I've been playing good. Especially iron play is really good for this week. Yeah, just one more day left.”

Kim continued to talk about the 18th hole and the most important shot of the day. His words were:

“I kind of like pulled the tee shot, so kind of like a little tough angle for me, especially to that pin. But it wasn't bad. Even second shot, I hit it perfectly. I thought it went more. I hit it Thursday, Friday, Saturday, same spot. Hopefully tomorrow I can hit it on the green…I think it was No. 15 putt. That was pretty big for me. Even missed the last putt -- even missed the last hole. So I think still in the position. I think it was a good putt for today.”

Kim ended the interview by mentioning that there was pressure to be in the final group, but the second birdie helped him get confidence.

