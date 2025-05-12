‘When did this start’: Fans left in awe as Xander Schauffele’s PGA Championship dinner was announced

Unbeknownst to a swathe of golf fans, Xander Schauffele is hosting a Champions Dinner for the PGA Championship. Many thought that this tradition was exclusive to the Masters, but they are learning now that it's not.

Ad

The menu was just confirmed, and this was the confirmation that there was in fact a dinner. Past champions of the second Major of the calendar year will get to enjoy Schauffele's chosen food.

Ad

Trending

Fans took to the comments section to ridicule the PGA Tour star and confess their own confusion about the existence of this event. Some think the menu is bad, while others think this should be exclusive to the Masters.

Xander Schauffele's PGA Championship dinner had fans questioning things (Instagram/golfdigest)

There didn't used to be so many Champions Dinners, but they have since popped up rapidly. The PGA Championship has had one since 1965 (and it flew under the radar of golf fans everywhere), and LIV Golf started one for its Singapore event that Brooks Koepka and Talor Gooch got to attend earlier this year.

Ad

Schauffele said earlier last week about his menu via Golf.com:

"I wanted everyone to be happy or to be able to eat whatever they’d like."

For appetizers, the past PGA winners will get smoked goat cheese dates, pickled watermelon, clams casino shooters, and steak and bleu cheese crostini. Schauffele went all out on the main entree, deciding to serve one of the most expensive cuts of beef out there.

Ad

He will provide Wagyu NY strip steak with blackened jumbo shrimp, whipped sweet potatoes and a bourbon bone marrow reduction. To end the night, dessert will be a banana split and strawberry shortcake.

The PGA Champions Dinner happens on Tuesday night, May 13. That's two days prior to Schauffele's attempt to become the first repeat winner since Brooks Koepka in 2018 and 2019.

Can Xander Schauffele repeat as PGA champion?

It hasn't happened in six years, but Xander Schauffele has the chance to repeat as the PGA Championship winner. If he does, he'll prevent Rory McIlroy from completing a Grand Slam in one year and keep Jordan Spieth from his career Grand Slam.

Ad

Xander Schauffele can repeat (Image via Imagn)

Can he do it? The odds think he has a chance. He's not the favorite, but he's up there. The favorite is Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1. Here are the odds per CBS Sports:

Ad

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +480

Bryson Dechambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1900

Xander Schauffele +1900

Jon Rahm +2000

Schauffele, as the defending champion, might be getting underrated by the odds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More