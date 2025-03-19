  • home icon
  • Golf
  • When is the TGL final? Date, time, who is playing and more explored

When is the TGL final? Date, time, who is playing and more explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 19, 2025 04:25 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: Semifinals - Source: Getty
Ludvig Aberg, Min Woo Lee and Justin Thomas during TGL Semifinals (Image Source: Getty)

The TGL final was decided on Monday, March 18, after Atlanta Drive GC posted a 9-3 win over Bay GC in the second playoff match. They will now face New York Golf Club in the final of the first-ever edition of the tech-infused league.

Ad

The inaugural TGL final will be played in a best-of-three format, meaning a team must win two matches to claim the trophy. The first final will take place on Monday, March 24, at 9 p.m. ET. The second final will be held on Tuesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. ET, and if necessary, the third match will take place two hours later on the same day.

Atlanta Drive GC features Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, and Lucas Glover, while New York Golf Club comprises Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

TGL Playoffs scorecard explored

Here's a look at the scorecard of both the playoffs of TGL:

Playoff 1: NYGC beat LAGC (6-4)

  • Hole 1: LAGC wins (LAGC 1-0 NYGC)
  • Hole 2: NYGC wins (Tied 1-1)
  • Hole 3: Tied (Tied 1-1)
  • Hole 4: NYGC wins (NYGC 2-1 LAGC)
  • Hole 5: LAGC wins (Tied 2-2)
  • Hole 6: Tied (Tied 2-2)
  • Hole 7: Tied (Tied 2-2)
  • Hole 8: NYGC wins (NYGC 3-2 LAGC)
  • Hole 9: Tied (NYGC 3-2 LAGC)
  • Hole 10: NYGC wins (NYGC 4-2 LAGC)
  • Hole 11: NYGC wins (NYGC 5-2 LAGC)
  • Hole 12: LAGC wins (NYGC 5-3 LAGC)
  • Hole 13: NYGC wins (NYGC 6-3 LAGC)
  • Hole 14: Tied (NYGC 6-3 LAGC)
  • Hole 15: LAGC wins (NYGC 6-4 LAGC)
Ad

Playoff 2: Atlanta beat Bay GC (9-3)

  • Hole 1: Tied (Tied 0-0)
  • Hole 2: Atlanta Drive GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 1-0 Bay GC)
  • Hole 3: Atlanta Drive GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 Bay GC)
  • Hole 4: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 Bay GC)
  • Hole 5: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 Bay GC)
  • Hole 6: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 Bay GC)
  • Hole 7: Bay GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 2-1 Bay GC)
  • Hole 8: Atlanta Drive GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 3-1 Bay GC)
  • Hole 9: Bay GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 3-2 Bay GC)
  • Hole 10: Atlanta Drive GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 4-2 Bay GC)
  • Hole 11: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 4-2 Bay GC)
  • Hole 12: Atlanta Drive GC wins (3 points) (Atlanta Drive GC 7-2 Bay GC)
  • Hole 13: Atlanta Drive GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 8-2 Bay GC)
  • Hole 14: Bay GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 8-3 Bay GC)
  • Hole 15: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 8-3 Bay GC)
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी