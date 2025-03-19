When is the TGL final? Date, time, who is playing and more explored

The TGL final was decided on Monday, March 18, after Atlanta Drive GC posted a 9-3 win over Bay GC in the second playoff match. They will now face New York Golf Club in the final of the first-ever edition of the tech-infused league.

The inaugural TGL final will be played in a best-of-three format, meaning a team must win two matches to claim the trophy. The first final will take place on Monday, March 24, at 9 p.m. ET. The second final will be held on Tuesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. ET, and if necessary, the third match will take place two hours later on the same day.

Atlanta Drive GC features Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, and Lucas Glover, while New York Golf Club comprises Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

TGL Playoffs scorecard explored

Here's a look at the scorecard of both the playoffs of TGL:

Playoff 1: NYGC beat LAGC (6-4)

Hole 1: LAGC wins (LAGC 1-0 NYGC)

Hole 2: NYGC wins (Tied 1-1)

Hole 3: Tied (Tied 1-1)

Hole 4: NYGC wins (NYGC 2-1 LAGC)

Hole 5: LAGC wins (Tied 2-2)

Hole 6: Tied (Tied 2-2)

Hole 7: Tied (Tied 2-2)

Hole 8: NYGC wins (NYGC 3-2 LAGC)

Hole 9: Tied (NYGC 3-2 LAGC)

Hole 10: NYGC wins (NYGC 4-2 LAGC)

Hole 11: NYGC wins (NYGC 5-2 LAGC)

Hole 12: LAGC wins (NYGC 5-3 LAGC)

Hole 13: NYGC wins (NYGC 6-3 LAGC)

Hole 14: Tied (NYGC 6-3 LAGC)

Hole 15: LAGC wins (NYGC 6-4 LAGC)

Playoff 2: Atlanta beat Bay GC (9-3)

Hole 1: Tied (Tied 0-0)

Hole 2: Atlanta Drive GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 1-0 Bay GC)

Hole 3: Atlanta Drive GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 Bay GC)

Hole 4: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 Bay GC)

Hole 5: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 Bay GC)

Hole 6: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 Bay GC)

Hole 7: Bay GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 2-1 Bay GC)

Hole 8: Atlanta Drive GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 3-1 Bay GC)

Hole 9: Bay GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 3-2 Bay GC)

Hole 10: Atlanta Drive GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 4-2 Bay GC)

Hole 11: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 4-2 Bay GC)

Hole 12: Atlanta Drive GC wins (3 points) (Atlanta Drive GC 7-2 Bay GC)

Hole 13: Atlanta Drive GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 8-2 Bay GC)

Hole 14: Bay GC wins (Atlanta Drive GC 8-3 Bay GC)

Hole 15: Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 8-3 Bay GC)

