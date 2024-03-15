When does The Players Championship end? Full schedule explored

The Players Championship 2024 will have its finale on Sunday, March 17. The tournament started with its inaugural round on Thursday, March 14.

The opening round of the event was suspended due to bad weather and will resume on Friday, March 15 at 8:50 a.m. ET. Only nine golfers have yet to finish their first round, increasing the likelihood of the tournament concluding as scheduled on March 17.

The PGA Tour event will have its second round on Friday, March 15, followed by the third round on Saturday, March 16.

The Players Championship is one of the most prestigious PGA Tour events, featuring a stellar field of 144 golfers. However, the four-day tournament has a cutline after 36 holes, and only the golfers finishing above the line will head for the final two rounds.

Here is the schedule of the 2024 The Players Championship:

Round 1: Thursday, March 14

Round 2: Friday, March 15

Round 3: Saturday, March 16

Round 4: Sunday, March 17

Following the semi-finished opening round of the tournament, Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele topped the leaderboard with a score of under 7. The second round of the game will begin at 7:40 a.m. ET on Friday, March 15.

The Players Championship weather report

The weather forecast for the TPC at Sawgrass indicates that the tournament will conclude as scheduled on Sunday. There's a minimal chance of rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

According to The Weather Network's short-term forecast, there's a slight chance of showers on Friday afternoon, but the morning will be mainly cloudy. Additionally, there's only a 60 per cent chance of rain, suggesting the tournament will likely proceed with its second round successfully.

Saturday, March 16, doesn't pose any major setbacks due to weather. The forecast indicates a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with only a 30 per cent chance of precipitation.

However, the final day of The Players Championship, scheduled for Sunday, could face weather-related challenges. There's a 60 per cent chance of rainfall throughout the day, with cloudy conditions persisting.

Here's the weather report for the TPC at Sawgrass, the venue for this week's The Players Championship:

Round 2

Friday Morning:

* Mainly sunny, Temperature: 17°C

* POP: 20%

* Humidity: 91%

Friday Afternoon:

Chance of a shower, Temperature: 26°C

POP: 60%

Humidity: 68%

Friday Evening:

Mainly cloudy, Temperature: 21°C

POP: 30%

Humidity: 86%

Round 3

Saturday Morning:

Mainly cloudy, Temperature: 18°C

POP: 30%

Humidity: 89%

Saturday Afternoon:

A mix of sun and clouds, Temperature: 28°C

POP: 30%

Humidity: 57%

Saturday Evening:

Partly cloudy, Temperature: 23°C

POP: 20%

Humidity: 73%

Round 4

Sunday Morning:

Cloudy with showers, Temperature: 20°C

POP: 60%

Humidity: 91%

Sunday Afternoon:

Risk of a thunderstorm, Temperature: 26°C

POP: 60%

Humidity: 70%

Sunday Evening:

Mainly cloudy, Temperature: 23°C

POP: 30%

Humidity: 77%