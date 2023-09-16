When is Tiger Woods expected to play next? Prediction post latest Nexus Cup spotting

Ace golfer Tiger Woods was present at the Liberty National Golf Club on Tuesday, September 12. This was one of his first appearances since the Masters in April, where he withdrew ahead of the final day.

Woods underwent subtalar fusion surgery in April after suffering from knee pain. This meant the premature end of his 2023 season, where he played in just two events, the Genesis Invitational and the Masters.

Woods was wearing shorts, but he had covered his injured right knee with a compression stocking. He didn't take any full swings but played a couple of short-game shots.

Fans have been concerned about the health updates of their favorite star since his absence from the public eye, but his recent appearance has sent a positive message to them. However, it is unlikely that he will make his return anytime soon. If all goes well, he is most likely expected to return to the PGA Tour at the Masters in 2024.

Woods has been in and out of action for the last few years. He played seven events in 2020 after coming back from knee surgery to repair minor cartilage damage. He also had an arthroscopic procedure during the Tour Championship.

In 2020, Tiger underwent microdiscectomy surgery on his back to remove a pressurized disc fragment. He could play just three tournaments in the following season.

In 2021, Tiger Woods met with a serious accident and underwent emergency surgery to repair multiple fractures sustained in each leg, in addition to a damaged ankle.

Woods made a comeback in 2022 but played in just three majors, with the last one being the 150th Open. This year, he came back to the Genesis Invitational, but the Masters Tournament was his only other appearance.

The Nexus Cup appearance has instilled hope in fans eagerly anticipating Tiger Woods' comeback to the golf course. His last win came at the 2019 Zozo Championship, the same year he won his fifth Masters and his last major.

What can Tiger Woods' possible schedule be moving forward?

Earlier this year, the 82-time winner on the PGA Tour announced his intention to limit his participation to the four majors and a few other events in order to better manage his physical condition.

He was quoted as saying via Golf Magic:

"Like I told you guys last year, I'm not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more. That's it, that's all my body will allow me to do. My back the way it is, all the surgeries I had on my back, my leg the way it is, I just can't. That's just going to be my future."

"My intent last year was to play in all four majors, I got three of the four. Hopefully this year, I can get all four and maybe sprinkle in a few here and there. But that's it for the rest of my career. I know that and I understand that. That's just my reality."

Since 2021, Tiger Woods has played in eight events, and six of them have been majors. The 15-time major champion is eying to break Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 majors.