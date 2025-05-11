When did Tiger Woods last win the PGA Championship? Veteran golfer's record explored

Tiger Woods' last PGA Championship triumph came in 2007 with a score of 8 under. Woods scored 71 in the first round, with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the next round, he shot 63 with four birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine.

In the third round, Woods scored 69 with two birdies in total, and in the fourth round, he fired 69 in the last round with three birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine.

Woods had three more PGA Championship victories, including the 2006 PGA Championship, the 2000 PGA Championship, and the 1999 PGA Championship with 18 under, 18 under, and 11 under after defeating Shaun Micheel, Bob May, and Sergio García, respectively.

Last year, Woods couldn't make the cutline at the PGA Championship, and a similar fate followed him at the US Open and the Open Championship, which was his last PGA Tour event. The only tournament where Woods completed four rounds in 2024 was the Masters Tournament.

Tiger Woods has not played in any PGA Tour events in the 2025 season as of now. However, the golfer inaugurated his TGL league this year and played a full season of the league. Woods hasn't confirmed his next tournament appearance yet.

Tiger Woods shared his experience of coming out victorious at the Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common Golf match

Tiger Woods played for his team in the Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common Golf match, which took place at the SoFi Centre on January 27. After the completion of the match, the GOAT joined a press conference and shared his winning experience. The golfer's words were ( via ASAP Sports):

“Well, it was definitely different than when we first played. Lesson was learned the hard way. We came in here more prepared. It is so different than normal golf, playing in a bigger screen like this or the green moving and contorting the breaks. A putt you normally -- well, you hit once, automatically you already know the read, but they move the green on you. A putt that went right to left now goes left to right. Those are all little things we've had to learn on the fly.”

He continued, “TK was unbelievable coming in here. We did some good work the other day, and today it couldn't have been a more pleasurable display of golf, banter. Everyone in the audience was engaged. Hopefully all the viewership were engaged. We as players loved it. This is what we had envisioned for TGL, to have an experience like this, and I think we delivered.”

Woods played a total of five TGL events in 2025, and his team, Jupiter Links, lost in four of them.

