When is Tiger Woods’ next TGL match? Jupiter Links GC’s upcoming schedule explored

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links will play its next TGL match against the Bay Golf Club on February 25 at 9 p.m. EST. Their next fixture is against Justin Thomas' Atlanta Drive GC on March 4 at 7 p.m. EST, . If Jupiter Links is among the top four teams in the SoFi Cup standings, it will advance to the semifinals.

The semifinals are scheduled for March 17 and March 18 at 7 pm ET each day. The finals will be played on March 24 and March 25 at 9 pm ET and 7 pm ET, respectively. In case of a tie, a third final will be played on March 26.

Jupiter Links has completed three tournaments by now. They last played against the New York Golf Club on February 18 and lost the match. In the event, Woods won the 10th hole against Cameron Young for his team in the singles. Before this, the team played against the Boston Common Golf on January 27 and won with a score of 4-3. In that match, Kultida Woods came to cheer for her son.

Tiger Woods' team had their first match against Los Angeles Golf Club on January 14. Jupiter Links lost the match against the other team with a score of 1-12.

Woods was supposed to make his 2025 PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Invitational but the golfer withdrew due to the sudden death of his mother. Woods hasn't yet played any of the PGA Tour tournaments.

Tiger Woods last played at the Open Championship on the PGA Tour last year and failed to make the cutline. He only finished 72 holes at the Masters tournament and finished at T60 with a score of 16 over 304.

Tiger Woods talked about expanding the TGL venue

Tiger Woods joined an interview on February 18 and shared how the SoFi Center could be used in the off-season for expansion and for the progress of TGL even further. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):

“Well, hopefully next year we can expand on what we've done this year. We've learned a lot, and I think that we've brought a great product to the game of golf, and spreading the game in a different way.”

He continued, “I think you see that with the players and the camaraderie and the experience and the joy that they have being with one another. Because we really don't get a chance to do that in our sport, for us to come together like this and have fun and entertain and support each other, it's great”

In the same interview, Tiger Woods continued to talk about his mother and how Kultida Woods was present at the TGL venue on January 27 before she passed away a week later.

