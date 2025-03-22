When was Viktor Hovland's last win? Valspar Championship contender's past record explored

Viktor Hovland’s last victory came at the 2023 Tour Championship and he won the FedEx Cup that year. He had the triumph after scoring 27 under in total and shooting 68 in the first round with two birdies. In the next round, he shot 64 with two birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he fired 66 and 63 with five birdies and seven birdies, respectively.

That year, Hovland had two more triumphs including a first-place finish at the BMW Championship with a score of 17 under 263. Before that, Hovland also won the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club with a score of 7 under 281. Since, 2023 Hovland had no victory on the PGA Tour and his best finish of 2024 was a T2 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Hovland is currently playing at the Valspar Championship and he shot 70 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the next round, he scored 67 with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Viktor Hovland reflected on his performance at the Valspar Championship

Viktor Hovland has already finished playing two rounds of the Valspar Championship and currently stands in second place. The golfer shared about his experience at the tournament in an interview session, stating: ( via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, very happy with obviously the result and the leaderboard. I still feel like I am kind of getting max out of my game right now. So not to put myself down, but for it to be sustainable at that level I need to strike it a bit better and it needs to be a bit more predictable. So I'm still working through some changes and, yeah, I just need to keep working on it. But it's nice to see that the things that you're working on is leading to better results immediately, and it's always a good sign.”

“You have an ability that you can almost sometimes take for granted. You just wake up every day and you stand over the ball, and you just expect the ball to start in that direction and go that direction and end up somewhere close to the hole. Then it starts to not do that, it's pretty frustrating. You start thinking things you've never thought before…So it is really humbling and, you know, kind of handling those moments, I mean, I think there's a lot of lessons to be learned there," he added.

Hovland will play the third and fourth rounds of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The golfer is currently at 5 under, which is one shot behind the leader.

