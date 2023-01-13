When and where to watch the 2023 Hero Cup?

The Hero Cup is a newly formed championship that is scheduled to inaugurate the DP World Tour calendar year. The tournament is scheduled for January 13–15 in Abu Dhabi.

The 2023 edition of this tournament will take place over three days, starting on 13 January at 2:05 AM ET. Five four-ball matches will take place on the first two days, while the last day will conclude with a 10-singles match.

On 14 January, the tournament will start at 10:35 PM, and the next five foursomes matches will take place at 3:20 AM ET. The final round will begin at 1:35 AM ET at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

It is pertinent to note that the championship will have its live telecast on the Golf Channel in the US. For the United Kingdom audience, it will be available on Sky Sports Golf.

The Golf Channel will provide live streaming and TV broadcasts, while people watching Sky Sports will need to subscribe to their plans to binge-watch the UAE Golf Series.

Meanwhile, people around the globe can access the Hero Cup using a VPN. One can watch golf live from anywhere around the globe using ExpressVPN.

People can subscribe to ExpressVPN with a yearly pass and save up to 49 cents per month. The monthly pack of the VPN counts around €5.35.

Interestingly, you can even watch the Hero Cup 2023 without spending a penny by just subscribing to the 30-Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee Pack.

The Hero Cup is a successor to the Seve Trophy. It is sponsored by the Indian two-wheeler company Hero Motor Corp.

2023 Hero Cup Schedule

USA Schedule

Friday, January 13

Time: 2 am-8 am

Channel: Golf Channel

Saturday, January 14

Time: 2 am-8 am

Channel: Golf Channel

Sunday, January 15

Time: 1.30 am-7am

Channel: Golf Channel

UK Schedule

Friday, January 13

Time: 7 am-1 pm

Channel: Sky Sports Golf

Saturday, January 14

Time: 6 am -1 pm

Channel: Sky Sports Golf

Sunday, January 15

Time: 6.30 am-12 pm

Channel: Sky Sports Golf

Australia Schedule

Friday, January 13

Time: 7 p.m.–12 a.m.

Channel: Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, January 14

Time: 7 pm-12 am

Channel: Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, January 15

Time: 7 pm-1 am

Channel: Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

2023 Hero Cup Field

The Hero Cup 2023 field will be divided into two teams. The first team will be GB&I, which stands for Great Britain and Ireland. The second team is Europe and will represent the continental European side.

Both teams have the best golfers on their side. Each team has 10 players competing to win the winner's share from the total purse of €2,000,000.

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood will serve as the captain of Team GB&I, while Team Europe's captain is Francisco Molinari.

Here is a complete list of both the teams playing at the Hero Cup 2023.

Team GB&I

Tommy Fleetwood (C)

Ewen Ferguson

Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Seamus Power

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Richard Mansell

Matt Wallace

Team Europe

Francisco Molinari (C)

Thomas Detry

Rasmus Hojgaard

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Alex Noren

Viktor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Sepp Straka

Antonire Rozner

