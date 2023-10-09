When will the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship resume with the third round?

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was again abandoned on Sunday, October 8, due to heavy rainfall. The tournament is now set to have its third and final round on Monday, October 9.
The third round, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed for Sunday and then again for Monday due to inclement weather.
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will be reduced to 54 holes and the Monday round will be final. It will be a 2-tee start at St.Andrews and Kingsbarns at 9:00 a.m. GMT. Golfers at Carnoustie will have a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. GMT and if the course will not be playable there will be no play on the golf course.
The DP World Tour gave an update on its X account on Sunday morning about the tournament's next round. They tweeted:
"Play has been abandoned for today due to the waterlogged courses. The third and final round will be played on Monday October 9. In the Individual event, all professionals will play, plus the top 30 pairings and ties following a 36 hole cut in the Team event."
2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Final round tee times
Here are the final round tee times for 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship:
St. Andrews
Tee 1
- 09:00 a.m. Billy Horschel, Oliver Wilson
- 09:11 am: Connor Syme, Adri Arnaus
- 09:22 am: Louis De Jager, Dylan Mostert
- 09:33 am: Victor Perez, Thomas Aiken
- 09:44 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate
- 09:55 am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Daan Huizing
- 10:06 am: Ryan Fox, Talor Gooch
- 10:17 am: Matt Kuchar, Rasmus Højgaard
- 10:28 am: Robert Macintyre, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 10:39 am: Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:50 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:01 am: Adrian Meronk, Hudson Swafford
- 11:12 am: Ross Fisher, Thomas Bjørn11:23 am: Romain Langasque
Tee 10
- 09:00 am: Renato Paratore, Tapio Pulkkanen
- 09:11 am: Paul Waring, Daniel Gale
- 09:22 am: Gunner Wiebe, Daniel Gavins
- 09:33 am: Marcel Schneider, Masahiro Kawamura
- 09:44 am: Clément Sordet, Sebastian Garcia
- 09:55 am: David Ravetto, Santiago Tarrio
- 10:06 am: Casey Jarvis, Pieter Moolman
- 10:17 am: John Murphy, Justin Walters
- 10:28 am: Angel Hidalgo, JC Ritchie
- 10:39 am: Joshua Lee, Deon Germishuys
- 10:50 am: Calum Hill, Haotong Li
- 11:01 am: Guido Migliozzi, Andrew Wilson
- 11:12 am: Dale Whitnell, Thomas Power Horan
- 11:23 am: Joël Stalter, Mikael Lindberg
Kingsbarns
Tee 1:
- 09:00 am: Dan Bradbury, Nicolas Colsaerts
- 09:11 am: Marcus Helligkilde, Jeremy Freiburghaus
- 09:22 am: Bryce Easton, Rupert Kaminski
- 09:33 am: Zander Lombard, Sarit Suwannarut
- 09:44 am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Pedro Figueiredo
- 09:55 am: Kalle Samooja, Marc Warren
- 10:06 am: Nicolai Von Dellinghausen, Haydn Barron
- 10:17 am: Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Manu Gandas
- 10:28 am: Niklas Nørgaard, Jason Scrivener
- 10:39 am: Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Nathan Kimsey
- 10:50 am: Yurav Premlall, Christiaan Burke
- 11:01 am: Wil Besseling, Oliver Hundebøll
- 11:12 am: Jeff Winther, David Law
- 11:23 am: Richard Mansell, Freddy Schott
Tee 10:
- 09:00 am: Matthew Jordan, Oliver Bekker
- 09:11 am: Chase Hanna, John Catlin
- 09:22 am: Jamie Donaldson, Jorge Campillo
- 09:33 am: Eddie Pepperell, Matthew Baldwin
- 09:44 am: Jordan Smith, Jayden Schaper
- 09:55 am: Peter Uihlein, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 10:06 am: Sandy Scott, Martin Vorster
- 10:17 am: John Gough, Julien Brun
- 10:28 am: Antoine Rozner
- 10:39 am: Sebastian Söderberg, Wilco Nienaber
- 10:50 am: Hennie Du Plessis1
- 1:01 am: Justin Warren, Louis Albertse
- 11:12 am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mark Power
- 11:23 am: Aldrich Potgieter, Dean Burmester
Carnoustie golf course pairings:
Tee 1:
- Todd Clements, Sean Crocker
- Sami Välimäki, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- John Parry, Aaron Wilkin
- Luca Filippi, Jeong Weon Ko
- Martin Simonsen, Christopher Wood
- Matthieu Pavon, Jaco Prinsloo
- David Howell, Matt Wallace
- Thriston Lawrence, Yannik Paul
- Aaron Cockerill, Joost Luiten
- Daniel Brown, Stephen Gallacher
- Alexander Levy, David Micheluzzi
- Tom McKibbin, Maximilian Kieffer
- Nick Bachem, Jens Dantorp
- Lincoln Tighe, Ryan Van Velzen
Tee 10:
- Scott Jamieson, James Morrison
- Nathan Barbieri, Adrien Saddier
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Marcus Armitage, Fabrizio Zanotti
- Julien Guerrier, Ewen Ferguson
- Callum Shinkwin, Jeunghun Wang
- Laurie Canter, Grant Forrest
- Nacho Elvira, Hennie O'kennedy
- Dylan Naidoo, John Axelsen
- Andrew Martin, Darius Van Driel
- Rory Franssen, Kazuki Higa
- Alexander Knappe, Simon Forsström
- Gavin Green, Lukas Nemecz
- Alejandro Del Rey, Christoffer Bring
Further updates about the tournament will be made as the game progresses on Monday morning.