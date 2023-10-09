When will the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship resume with the third round?

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was again abandoned on Sunday, October 8, due to heavy rainfall. The tournament is now set to have its third and final round on Monday, October 9.

The third round, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed for Sunday and then again for Monday due to inclement weather.

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will be reduced to 54 holes and the Monday round will be final. It will be a 2-tee start at St.Andrews and Kingsbarns at 9:00 a.m. GMT. Golfers at Carnoustie will have a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. GMT and if the course will not be playable there will be no play on the golf course.

The DP World Tour gave an update on its X account on Sunday morning about the tournament's next round. They tweeted:

"Play has been abandoned for today due to the waterlogged courses. The third and final round will be played on Monday October 9. In the Individual event, all professionals will play, plus the top 30 pairings and ties following a 36 hole cut in the Team event."

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Final round tee times

Here are the final round tee times for 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship:

St. Andrews

Tee 1

09:00 a.m. Billy Horschel, Oliver Wilson

09:11 am: Connor Syme, Adri Arnaus

09:22 am: Louis De Jager, Dylan Mostert

09:33 am: Victor Perez, Thomas Aiken

09:44 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate

09:55 am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Daan Huizing

10:06 am: Ryan Fox, Talor Gooch

10:17 am: Matt Kuchar, Rasmus Højgaard

10:28 am: Robert Macintyre, Alex Fitzpatrick

10:39 am: Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:50 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood

11:01 am: Adrian Meronk, Hudson Swafford

11:12 am: Ross Fisher, Thomas Bjørn11:23 am: Romain Langasque

Tee 10

09:00 am: Renato Paratore, Tapio Pulkkanen

09:11 am: Paul Waring, Daniel Gale

09:22 am: Gunner Wiebe, Daniel Gavins

09:33 am: Marcel Schneider, Masahiro Kawamura

09:44 am: Clément Sordet, Sebastian Garcia

09:55 am: David Ravetto, Santiago Tarrio

10:06 am: Casey Jarvis, Pieter Moolman

10:17 am: John Murphy, Justin Walters

10:28 am: Angel Hidalgo, JC Ritchie

10:39 am: Joshua Lee, Deon Germishuys

10:50 am: Calum Hill, Haotong Li

11:01 am: Guido Migliozzi, Andrew Wilson

11:12 am: Dale Whitnell, Thomas Power Horan

11:23 am: Joël Stalter, Mikael Lindberg

Kingsbarns

Tee 1:

09:00 am: Dan Bradbury, Nicolas Colsaerts

09:11 am: Marcus Helligkilde, Jeremy Freiburghaus

09:22 am: Bryce Easton, Rupert Kaminski

09:33 am: Zander Lombard, Sarit Suwannarut

09:44 am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Pedro Figueiredo

09:55 am: Kalle Samooja, Marc Warren

10:06 am: Nicolai Von Dellinghausen, Haydn Barron

10:17 am: Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Manu Gandas

10:28 am: Niklas Nørgaard, Jason Scrivener

10:39 am: Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Nathan Kimsey

10:50 am: Yurav Premlall, Christiaan Burke

11:01 am: Wil Besseling, Oliver Hundebøll

11:12 am: Jeff Winther, David Law

11:23 am: Richard Mansell, Freddy Schott

Tee 10:

09:00 am: Matthew Jordan, Oliver Bekker

09:11 am: Chase Hanna, John Catlin

09:22 am: Jamie Donaldson, Jorge Campillo

09:33 am: Eddie Pepperell, Matthew Baldwin

09:44 am: Jordan Smith, Jayden Schaper

09:55 am: Peter Uihlein, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:06 am: Sandy Scott, Martin Vorster

10:17 am: John Gough, Julien Brun

10:28 am: Antoine Rozner

10:39 am: Sebastian Söderberg, Wilco Nienaber

10:50 am: Hennie Du Plessis1

1:01 am: Justin Warren, Louis Albertse

11:12 am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mark Power

11:23 am: Aldrich Potgieter, Dean Burmester

Carnoustie golf course pairings:

Tee 1:

Todd Clements, Sean Crocker

Sami Välimäki, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

John Parry, Aaron Wilkin

Luca Filippi, Jeong Weon Ko

Martin Simonsen, Christopher Wood

Matthieu Pavon, Jaco Prinsloo

David Howell, Matt Wallace

Thriston Lawrence, Yannik Paul

Aaron Cockerill, Joost Luiten

Daniel Brown, Stephen Gallacher

Alexander Levy, David Micheluzzi

Tom McKibbin, Maximilian Kieffer

Nick Bachem, Jens Dantorp

Lincoln Tighe, Ryan Van Velzen

Tee 10:

Scott Jamieson, James Morrison

Nathan Barbieri, Adrien Saddier

Søren Kjeldsen

Marcus Armitage, Fabrizio Zanotti

Julien Guerrier, Ewen Ferguson

Callum Shinkwin, Jeunghun Wang

Laurie Canter, Grant Forrest

Nacho Elvira, Hennie O'kennedy

Dylan Naidoo, John Axelsen

Andrew Martin, Darius Van Driel

Rory Franssen, Kazuki Higa

Alexander Knappe, Simon Forsström

Gavin Green, Lukas Nemecz

Alejandro Del Rey, Christoffer Bring

Further updates about the tournament will be made as the game progresses on Monday morning.