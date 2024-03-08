When will the 2024 Puerto Rico Open resume? Weather forecast and other details explored

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open faced a delay of almost two hours due to inclement weather on Thursday (March 7). The conditions went so bad that players had to be removed from the shelter. This resulted in the first round becoming incomplete before the event was suspended due to darkness.

The second day of action at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, will resume at 6:20 am ET and the first round will be completed before the second round kicks off.

The forecast for the second day of the Puerto Rico Open looks quite better as plenty of sunshine is expected on Friday. The temperature is predicted to be as high as 87 degrees during the day with little to no precipitation. ESE winds will blow, varying their speed from 10 to 15 mph. At night, the temperature will go as low as 73 degrees with only 13 percent chance of rain.

Currently, Scott Piercy and Joe Highsmith are sharing the lead at the Puerto Rico Open after shooting at 7-under 65. Brice Garnett, Garrick Higgo, and Erik Barnes were one stroke back ahead of the second round.

Tee times for the second round of the Puerto Rico Open explored

Scott Piercy shares joint lead at the Puerto Rico Open after Round One

Here are the complete tee times details for the Puerto Rico Open Round 2 (all times ET):

Tee 1

7:50 am: Kevin Chappell, Russell Knox, Nick Watney

8:01 am: Austin Cook, Derek Ernst, Roger Sloan

8:12 am: Michael Kim, Justin Suh, Robert MacIntyre

8:23 am: Camilo Villegas, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

8:34 am: Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai, Sam Stevens

8:45 am: Tyler Duncan, Ryan Armour, D.J. Trahan

8:56 am: Rafael Campos, Tom Whitney, Chris Nido

9:07 am: Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda, Ryan Cole

9:18 am: Pierceson Coody, Jorge Campillo, Domenico Geminiani

9:29 am: MJ Daffue, Ryo Hisatsune, Kelvin Hernandez (a)

9:40 am: Austin Smotherman, Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi

12:35 pm: Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett, Scott Gutschewski

12:46 pm: Troy Merritt, Chris Stroud, Henrik Norlander

12:57 pm: Patton Kizzire, Wesley Bryan, Josh Teater

1:08 pm: Jim Herman, Scott Piercy, Jonathan Byrd

1:19 pm: Martin Trainer, Ted Potter, Jr., Ricky Barnes

1:30 pm: Andrew Landry, Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley

1:41 pm: Nicholas Lindheim, Harrison Endycott, Justin Hastings (a)

1:52 pm: Kevin Dougherty, Blaine Hale, Jr., Yuxin Lin

2:03 pm: David Skinns, Mac Meissner, Evan Harmeling

2:14 pm: Paul Barjon, Chandler Phillips, Aram Yenidjeian

2:25 pm: Wilson Furr, Patrick Fishburn, Julian Perico

Tee 10

7:50 am: Martin Laird, Ben Crane, Matti Schmid

8:01 am: Cody Gribble, James Hahn, Harry Hall

8:12 am: Sung Kang, Adam Long, Vince Whaley

8:23 am: Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Brandt Snedeker

8:34 am: Geoff Ogilvy, George McNeill, Derek Lamely

8:45 am: Jason Dufner, Kevin Streelman, Sean O'Hair

8:56 am: Brian Stuard, Jeff Overton, Ben Kohles

9:07 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Taiga Semikawa

9:18 am: Victor Perez, Norman Xiong, Tyler Collet

9:29 am: Jimmy Stanger, Max Greyserman, Gareth Steyn (a)

9:40 am: Zecheng Dou, Ryan McCormick, Evan Pena (a)

12:35 pm: Bill Haas, S.Y. Noh, Harry Higgs

12:46 pm: Garrick Higgo, William McGirt, Sangmoon Bae

12:57 pm: Kyle Stanley, Ben Martin, Scott Brown

1:08 pm: Nico Echavarria, Daniel Berger, Aaron Wise

1:19 pm: Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim, Rasmus Højgaard

1:30 pm: Robert Streb, D.A. Points, Kelly Kraft

1:41 pm: Richy Werenski, Kevin Tway, Tommy Gainey

1:52 pm: Erik Barnes, Alejandro Tosti, Trace Crowe

2:03 pm: Ben Silverman, Parker Coody, Angel Ayora

2:14 pm: Joe Highsmith, Hayden Springer, Michael Gligic

2:25 pm: Chan Kim, Paul Haley II, Jackson Van Paris (a)