When will 2024 RBC Heritage golf tournament be played? Schedule, venue and more

The 2024 RBC Heritage golf tournament is scheduled to be played from April 15-21 at the Harbour Town Golf Links at the Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Since 1969, the Harbour Town Golf Links has served as the venue for the event.

The golf course, which was designed by the American golf course designer Pete Dye with the help of the GOAT Jack Nicklaus in 1967, is of par 71. Players will have to play on small fairways with overhanging pine trees and oaks, overcoming all the challenges it has to offer.

Furthermore, as one of the eight signature events, the RBC Heritage is going to celebrate its 56th year in 2024. The tournament will embrace a fresh format, eliminating the cut and featuring a limited field size on its schedule.

The PGA Tour's top players, including the defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, will vie for the prestigious plaid jacket. The tournament will boast an impressive $20 million prize pool, with the event winner also earning 700 FedExCup points.

How to purchase 2024 RBC Heritage golf tournament tickets?

Golf fans can buy tickets for the 2024 RBC Heritage through the event’s official website. Tickets are currently available for practice rounds, daily grounds access and grounds packages.

Practice round tickets can be purchased starting at a modest $25 per day, granting entry to the tournament grounds. Visitors may have a glimpse of the event’s opening ceremony on Tuesday or be a part of the 2024 RBC Heritage pro-am tournament on Wednesday.

Fans can also obtain daily grounds tickets, allowing them full-day access to the grounds for as low as $100 per day. This ticket permits visits to the golf course from Thursday to Sunday, providing flexibility for attendees.

Finally, you may consider investing in the grounds package for the 2024 RBC Heritage. It offers visitors one ticket for all six days of the tournament, spanning from Tuesday to Sunday. Fans may avail of the holiday promotion ticket at a special rate of $400.

Exploring the winners from the past 10 seasons of RBC Heritage

As a pivotal event on the PGA Tour, the RBC Heritage has witnessed some of the finest golfers clinching victory. Here are the champions of the past 10 seasons:

Matt Fitzpatrick (-17) - 2023

Jordan Speith (-13) - 2022

Stewart Cink (-190 - 2021

Webb Simpson (-22) - 2020

C.T. Pan (-12) - 2019

Satoshi Kodaira (-12) - 2018

Wesley Bryan (-13) - 2017

Branden Grace (-9) - 2016

Jim Furyk (-18) - 2015

Matt Kuchar (-11) - 2014.