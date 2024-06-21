When will the 2024 Travelers Championship round 2 tee off? Updated Friday tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2024 Travelers Championship Tom Kim in the lead. The 22-year-old South Korean golfer shot an 8-under-par 62 on Thursday, June 20, to take the early lead. He beat the likes of Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris to the top spot in the signature event.

Notably, Friday’s (June 21) second-round tee-off at the Travelers Championship has been moved up one hour. According to the PGA Tour, the TPC River Highlands in Connecticut is expected to have heavy rain.

Considering the expected soggy conditions, PGA TourCommunications announced on Thursday that round 2’s first tee time will now be at 7:05 AM ET.

T2 Zalatoris, who opened in 6-under 64, will take the first tee alongside Ben Griffin. The pairing of Austin Eckroat and Webb Simpson will follow suit at 7:15 AM, while Peter Malnati and Christiaan Bezuidenhout follow them at 7:25 AM.

Notably, leader Kim will take an early tee-off on Friday at 8:15 AM. Corey Conners will join him. The group will follow the pairing of Matt Fitzpatrick and Adam Hadwin, teeing off at 8:05 AM. T2 Fowler will tee off at 10:55 AM alongside Davis Riley.

Event favorite and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will take his first tee off day 2 at 12:40 PM with Max Homa. The duo will follow the grouping of Hideki Matsuyama and Travelers Championship defending champion Keegan Bradley, taking the first tee at 12:30 PM.

It is pertinent to note that the season’s eighth and final signature event does not have a traditional Friday cut.

2024 Travelers Championship Round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (All times ET):

7:05 AM - Will Zalatoris, Ben Griffin

7:15 AM - Austin Eckroat, Webb Simpson

7:25 AM - Peter Malnati, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:35 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Putnam

7:45 AM - Sam Burns, Chris Gotterup

7:55 AM - Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson

8:05 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin

8:15 AM - Tom Kim, Corey Conners

8:25 AM - Justin Rose, Adam Schenk

8:40 AM - Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

8:50 AM - Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy

9:00 AM - Cam Davis, Brendon Todd

9:10 AM - Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

9:20 AM - Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

9:30 AM - Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

9:40 AM - Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon

9:50 AM - Ludvig Aberg, Michael Thorbjornsen

10:00 AM - Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger

10:25 AM - Robert MacIntyre, Jake Knapp

10:35 AM - Akshay Bhatia, Thomas Detry

10:45 AM - Taylor Pendrith, Victor Perez

10:55 AM - Davis Riley, Rickie Fowler

11:05 AM - Lee Hodges, Eric Cole

11:15 AM - Brian Harman, Tom Hoge

11:25 AM - Nick Taylor, Harris English

11:35 AM - Taylor Moore, Seamus Power

11:50 AM - Kurt Kitayama, Mackenzie Hughes

12:00 PM - Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

12:10 PM - Jason Day, J.T. Poston

12:20 PM - Cameron Young, Patrick Rodgers

12:30 PM - Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley

12:40 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa

12:50 PM - Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth

1:00 PM - Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

1:10 PM - Nick Dunlap, Adam Scott

More details on the 2024 Travelers Championship, including day 3 tee times, will be updated as the event progresses.