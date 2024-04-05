When will Akshay Bhatia tee off on Friday at the 2024 Valero Texas Open? Leader’s tee time explored

Akshay Bhatia ended Day 1 of the 2024 Valero Texas Open on top of the leaderboard. The 22-year-old golfer a 9-under 63, with four birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine, on Thursday.

He took a three-shot lead over Justin Lower and Brendon Todd sharing T2 after Texas Open round 1. Notably, this is the fourth time Bhatia has broken 63 in his PGA Tour career.

Bhatia will return to the Texas Open field in San Antonio for the second round on Friday. The golfer will take the first tee at 9:15 am. Tom Kim and Russell Henley will join him. The 2023 Barracuda Championship winner will follow the grouping of Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover and Jordan Spieth.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Bhatia has had a mixed start to the 2024 PGA Tour season. The California native started off the year with a T14 finish at The Sentry. He followed it up with a T13 finish at the Sony Open.

However, the form didn’t continue as he failed to make the cut at American Express. He missed Friday cuts at the Phoenix Open, the Cognizant Classic and The Players.

Coming off the back of a T11 finish at the Houston Open, Bhatia will be eyeing a strong finish at the Texas Open. It’ll be interesting to see how the golfer fares in the $9,200,000 prize competition.

2024 Valero Texas Open round 2 tee times

Day 2 of the Valero Texas Open will tee off at 8:20 am ET on Friday with Luke Donald, Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid on the first tee.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the Texas Open (All times ET):

1st tee

8:20 am - Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid

8:31 am - Martin Laird, Aaron Baddeley, Zac Blair

8:42 am - Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Joseph Bramlett

8:53 am - Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner

9:04 am - Adam Svensson, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson

9:15 am - Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd

9:26 am - Garrick Higgo, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young

9:37 am - Matt NeSmith, Josh Teater, Sam Stevens

9:48 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren, Ben Kohles

9:59 am - Alexander Bjork, Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney

10:10 am - Victor Perez, Norman Xiong, Jorge Campillo

10:21 am - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Willman

10:32 am - Max Greyserman, Ryan McCormick, Tom Adrounie

1:35 pm - Andrew Putnam, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore

1:46 pm - Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Roger Sloan

1:57 pm - Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard

2:08 pm - Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa

2:19 pm - Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott

2:30 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Harris English, Joel Dahmen

2:41 pm - Billy Horschel, J.J. Spaun, Zach Johnson

2:52 pm - Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Eric Cole

3:03 pm - Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski

3:14 pm - Adam Long, Jimmy Walker, Chandler Phillips

3:25 pm - Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Joe Highsmith

3:36 pm - Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn, Blaine Hale, Jr.

3:47 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer

10th tee

8:20 am - Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

8:31 am - Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Brandon Wu

8:42 am - Tyler Duncan, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton

8:53 am - Rory McIlroy, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson

9:04 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth

9:15 am - Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley

9:26 am - Austin Eckroat, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk

9:37 am - Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Harry Hall

9:48 am - Alex Noren, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu

9:59 am - C.T. Pan, Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An

10:10 am - Chan Kim, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey

10:21 am - Thorbjorn Olesen, David Skinns, Peter Kuest

10:32 am - Jacob Bridgeman, Raul Pereda, Joe Sullivan (a)

1:35 pm - Justin Lower, Vince Whaley

1:46 pm - Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Novak

1:57 pm - Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan

2:08 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Matt Kuchar

2:19 pm - Nico Echavarria, Ryan Brehm, Brandt Snedeker

2:30 pm - Davis Riley, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes

2:41 pm - Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power, K.H. Lee

2:52 pm - Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson, Ben Taylor

3:03 pm - David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox

3:14 pm - Padraig Harrington Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander

3:25 pm - Nicholas Lindheim, Ryo Hisatune, Chris Gotterup

3:36 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Parker Coody, Wilson Furr

3:47 pm - Harrison Endycott, Kevin Dougherty, Alex Welch

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valero Texas Open will be updated after round 2 play.