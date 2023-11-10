When will Alex Noren tee off at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Golfer’s round 2 tee time and pairing explored

Alex Noren leads the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at the end of Day 1. The 41-year-old Swedish golfer shot 10-under 61 with 11 birdies on the card. He took a two-shot lead over Vince Whaley, D.J. Trahan, Robert Garrigus and Dylan Wu, who shared a four-way tie.

Noren, whose work on his wedge game paid off, will resume play on Friday. The Swede will tee off Bermuda Championship Day 2 at 10:52 am at Port Royal. He will tee off alongside Patton Kizzire and Justin Lower. He will follow the pairing of 10:41 am - C.T. Pan, Bo Van Pelt and David Heard, who will take the first tee at 10:41 am.

The Swede seems to be in form. Noren set a tournament record with 11 birdies, and his 61 broke his lowest score on the PGA Tour by two shots. The golfer, who wasn’t one of the betting favorites this weekend, will be eyeing a top finish. Needless to say, Noren stands a big chance to record his career-best finish at the Bermuda Championship.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Round 2 tee times

The Bermuda Championship play was suspended on Thursday at 4:31 pm ET due to darkness. It will resume on Friday at 6:45 am ET. Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Stadler and Arjun Atwal are set to take the first tee at 5:55 am on Day 2.

Here are the complete Friday tee times for the Bermuda Championship:

1st tee

5:55 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Stadler, Arjun Atwal

6:06 am - Jimmy Walker, Taylor Pendrith, Zecheng Dou

6:17 am - Ryan Armour, Kevin Chappell, D.J. Trahan

6:28 am - Robert Streb, Jim Herman, Andrew Landry

6:39 am - Russell Knox, Ricky Barnes, Harrison Endycott

6:50 am - Kyle Stanley, David Lipsky, Kevin Yu

7:01 am - D.A. Points, Cameron Percy, Paul Haley II

7:12 am - David Lingmerth, Derek Lamely, Brian Davis

7:23 am - Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Scott Roy

7:34 am - Trevor Werbylo, Kevin Roy, Chris Maker

7:45 am - Michael Sims, Andy Zhang, Oliver Betschart

10:30 am - Tommy Gainey, Kelly Kraft, Vince Whaley

10:41 am - C.T. Pan, Bo Van Pelt, David Heard

10:52 am - Patton Kizzire, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

11:03 am - Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

11:14 am - Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Camilo Villegas

11:25 am - Nick Watney, Hank Lebioda, Matthias Schwab

11:36 am - Chris Stroud, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

11:47 am - Greg Chalmers, Ben Crane, Derek Ernst

11:58 am - Jason Dufner, S.Y. Noh, Sean O’Hair

12:09 pm - Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Ryan Gerard

12:20 pm - Martin Contini, Chase Johnson, Greg Koch

10th tee

5:50 am - Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Brandon Wu

6:01 am - Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall

6:12 am - Brice Garnett, Andrew Novak, MJ Daffue

6:23 am - Brian Gay, Adam Scott, Ben Griffin

6:34 am - Nico Echavarria, Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd

6:45 am - Austin Cook, Doc Redman, Harry Higgs

6:56 am - Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Austin Smotherman

7:07 am - Wesley Bryan, Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexander

7:18 am - Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid

7:29 am - Trevor Cone, Peter Kuest, George Brian IV

7:40 am - Fred Biondi, Sam Bennett, Nick Dunlap

10:35 am - Jonas Blixt, Jeff Overton, Kramer Hickok

10:46 am - Kevin Tway, Richard S. Johnson, Doug Ghim

10:57 am - Martin Trainer, Ted Potter, Jr., William McGirt

11:08 am - Stewart Cink, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

11:19 am - Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Troy Merritt

11:30 am - Ryan Palmer, Fabian Gomez, Henrik Norlander

11:41 am - Jonathan Byrd, Robert Garrigus, Omar Uresti

11:52 am - Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Adam Long

12:03 pm - Scott Brown, George McNeill, Dylan Wu

12:14 pm - Michael Gligic, Brent Grant, Augusto Nunez

12:25 pm - Eric West, Kyle Wilshire, Denny Guise

The 2023 Bermuda Championship Saturday tee times will be updated after Friday’s play.