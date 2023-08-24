When will BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland tee off at the 2023 Tour Championship? Thursday tee times and pairing explored

Viktor Hovland is eyeing his first FedEx Cup title as he begins his journey at the 2023 Tour Championship, the conclusive event of the 2023 FedEx Cup. The event will be played from Thursday, August 24 to Sunday, August 27, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Hovland jumped to second in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of this week after triumphing at the BMW Championship on Sunday, August 20. He shot a career-low and set a course record of 61 on the final day, which comprised seven birdies on the back nine.
The 25-year-old Norwegian is paired with Scottie Scheffler for the opening round of the 2023 Tour Championship. The duo will be the last to tee off on Thursday at 2 pm ET. While Hovland will start the round at 8-under, FedEx Cup leader Scheffler will begin at 10-under.
Hovland has been pretty consistent this season and has made 17 top-25 finishes in 22 starts so far. Besides his win at Olympia Fields, he claimed a title at the Memorial Tournament in the playoffs. He also finished as joint runner-up at the PGA Championship.
While Scheffler and Hovland hold the top two spots in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of Tour Championship week, defending champion Rory McIlroy sits in third with 3494 points. He has made the top 5 of both Playoff events so far.
The three-time FedEx Cup champion will begin his round on Thursday at 7-under. He is paired with Jon Rahm, who will start at 6-under. The duo will tee off at 1:49 pm ET along with McIlroy.
Lucas Glover, who won the FedEx St. Jude Championship, will start his first round at 5-under. He is paired with Max Homa, who will begin at 4-under. Both will tee off at 1:38 pm ET.
Can Viktor Hovland win the 2023 Tour Championship? Player's odds explored
The 5-time PGA Tour champion is entering the Tour Championship as one of the top contenders. Oddsmakers have kept him as the top three favorites to lift the trophy at East Lake on Sunday. He is +500 to win the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup title. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +140 to triumph this week.
Here are the complete odds for the 2023 Tour Championship:
- Scottie Scheffler (-10): +140
- Rory McIlroy (-7): +330
- Viktor Hovland (-8): +500
- Jon Rahm (-6): +800
- Patrick Cantlay (-4): +1600
- Max Homa (-4): +2800
- Xander Schauffele (-3): +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick (-4): +4000
- Lucas Glover (-5): +4000
- Wyndham Clark (-4): +4500
- Tommy Fleetwood (-3): +4500
- Brian Harman (-4): +4500
- Rickie Fowler (-3): +7000
- Russell Henley (-3): +7500
- Tom Kim (-2): +11000
- Sungjae Im (-2): +11000
- Tony Finau (-2): +13000
- Keegan Bradley (-3): +13000
- Corey Conners (-2): +13000
- Colin Morikawa (-1): +13000
- Tyrrell Hatton (E): +15000
- Si Woo Kim (-2): +18000
- Jordan Spieth (E): +18000
- Jason Day (-1): +25000
- Sam Burns (E): +30000
- Taylor Moore (-1): +40000
- Sepp Straka (E): +50000
- Emiliano Grillo (E): +50000
- Adam Schenk (-1): +50000
- Nick Taylor (-1): +80000