When will BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland tee off at the 2023 Tour Championship? Thursday tee times and pairing explored

Viktor Hovland is eyeing his first FedEx Cup title as he begins his journey at the 2023 Tour Championship, the conclusive event of the 2023 FedEx Cup. The event will be played from Thursday, August 24 to Sunday, August 27, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hovland jumped to second in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of this week after triumphing at the BMW Championship on Sunday, August 20. He shot a career-low and set a course record of 61 on the final day, which comprised seven birdies on the back nine.

The 25-year-old Norwegian is paired with Scottie Scheffler for the opening round of the 2023 Tour Championship. The duo will be the last to tee off on Thursday at 2 pm ET. While Hovland will start the round at 8-under, FedEx Cup leader Scheffler will begin at 10-under.

Hovland has been pretty consistent this season and has made 17 top-25 finishes in 22 starts so far. Besides his win at Olympia Fields, he claimed a title at the Memorial Tournament in the playoffs. He also finished as joint runner-up at the PGA Championship.

While Scheffler and Hovland hold the top two spots in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of Tour Championship week, defending champion Rory McIlroy sits in third with 3494 points. He has made the top 5 of both Playoff events so far.

The three-time FedEx Cup champion will begin his round on Thursday at 7-under. He is paired with Jon Rahm, who will start at 6-under. The duo will tee off at 1:49 pm ET along with McIlroy.

Lucas Glover, who won the FedEx St. Jude Championship, will start his first round at 5-under. He is paired with Max Homa, who will begin at 4-under. Both will tee off at 1:38 pm ET.

Can Viktor Hovland win the 2023 Tour Championship? Player's odds explored

The 5-time PGA Tour champion is entering the Tour Championship as one of the top contenders. Oddsmakers have kept him as the top three favorites to lift the trophy at East Lake on Sunday. He is +500 to win the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup title. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +140 to triumph this week.

Here are the complete odds for the 2023 Tour Championship:

Scottie Scheffler (-10): +140

Rory McIlroy (-7): +330

Viktor Hovland (-8): +500

Jon Rahm (-6): +800

Patrick Cantlay (-4): +1600

Max Homa (-4): +2800

Xander Schauffele (-3): +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick (-4): +4000

Lucas Glover (-5): +4000

Wyndham Clark (-4): +4500

Tommy Fleetwood (-3): +4500

Brian Harman (-4): +4500

Rickie Fowler (-3): +7000

Russell Henley (-3): +7500

Tom Kim (-2): +11000

Sungjae Im (-2): +11000

Tony Finau (-2): +13000

Keegan Bradley (-3): +13000

Corey Conners (-2): +13000

Colin Morikawa (-1): +13000

Tyrrell Hatton (E): +15000

Si Woo Kim (-2): +18000

Jordan Spieth (E): +18000

Jason Day (-1): +25000

Sam Burns (E): +30000

Taylor Moore (-1): +40000

Sepp Straka (E): +50000

Emiliano Grillo (E): +50000

Adam Schenk (-1): +50000

Nick Taylor (-1): +80000