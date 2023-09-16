When will BMW PGA Championship Day 3 resume on Saturday? Tee times explored

The second round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship was suspended due to darkness. Not everyone was able to complete their rounds, as 25 players were still not through 18 holes.

Earlier in the day, play at Wentworth was delayed due to heavy morning fog. The 25 players who have yet to complete their second round will tee off on Saturday at 2:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

The third round of the BMW PGA Championship will not start before 5:20 a.m. ET. However, it is expected to take a bit longer than that. The third round will have a two-tee start from holes 1 and 9.

Three players have completed 12 holes, while five are through 14. Three are through 15, seven are through 16, and six are left on the 18th hole.

Here are all the players who will first finish their second round on Saturday, September 16:

Niklas Nørgaard: 12 holes

Jens Dantorp: 12 holes

Johannes Veerman: 12 holes

Sebastian Garcia: 14 holes

Jeunghun Wang: 14 holes

Jeremy Freiburghaus: 14 holes

Aaron Cockerill: 14 holes

Marcus Helligkilde: 14 holes

Marc Warren: 15 holes

Jason Scrivener: 15 holes

Adrian Otaegui: 15 holes

Grant Forrest: 16 holes

Edoardo Molinari: 16 holes

Francesco Molinari: 16 holes

Luke Donald: 16 holes

Oliver Wilson: 16 holes

Matthew Jordan: 17 holes

Shubhankar Sharma: 17 holes

Thorbjrn Olesen: 17 holes

Joost Luiten: 17 holes

Yannik Paul: 17 holes

Ludvig Aberg takes the lead at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday, September 15

Ludvig Aberg will make his Ryder Cup debut later this month

The 24-year-old rookie continued his good run at the BMW PGA Championship, carding a 6-under 66 on Friday to reach an aggregate score of 10-under. He now shares the joint lead with fellow countryman Sebastian Soderberg after 36 holes.

Grouped with top golfers Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, Aberg emerged as the best player of the group, with the other two trailing far behind the lead after two rounds. Hovland is currently placed T21 at 5-under after shooting 70 on Friday, while McIlroy has an aggregate score of 1-under, carding a 1-under 71 on day 2 at Wentworth.

Aberg has been on a high since winning his first title at the European Masters a few weeks ago and being selected by Luke Donald for the Ryder Cup. He made eight birdies in his Friday round.

Following a 70 on Thursday, Soderberg jumped 32 spots after shooting a low 64 on Day 2 at Wentworth. Tommy Fleetwood carded a 66 and is one shot behind the lead, joined by Adrian Meronk, who recently experienced a Ryder Cup snub. Thomas Detry and Masahiro Kawamura are also tied at 9 under.

Sepp Straka shot 66 in the second round to aggregate at 8-under, and he is joined by Aaron Rai, who posted a 67.

Among other Ryder Cup members, Tyrrell Hatton is at 7 under, while both Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick are at 6 under after 36 holes. All Ryder Cup members have made the cut at the BMW PGA Championship.