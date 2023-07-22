The current leader at The Open Championship, Brian Harman, will be teeing off in the fourth and deciding round at 2:15 p.m. local time (9:15 p.m. Eastern Time). He will be paired with current runner-up Cameron Young.

The day will begin at 7:45 p.m. (2:45 p.m. ET) with South Africa's Christo Lamprecht and England's Danny Willet. There will be 38 pairs teeing off at 10-minute intervals, closing with Young and Brian Harman.

There will be several interesting pairings. Logically, the four duos formed by Brian Harman - Cameron Young, Jon Rahm - Viktor Hovland, Jason Day - Antoine Rozner, and Sepp Straka - Tommy Fleetwood will have a lot of attention. This is due to the places they occupy in the leaderboard (T4 onwards).

No doubt it will also be interesting to see the performance of the surprising performers Shubhankar Sharma and Alex Fitzpatrick (8:35 a.m. ET).

Other interesting pairings (all times according to Eastern Time) are Patrick Reed - Cameron Smith (7:00 a.m.), Xander Schauffele - Patrick Cantlay (7:10 a.m.), Rickie Fowler - Min Woo Lee (7:20 a.m.) and Jordan Spieth - Max Homa (7:30 p.m.).

Playing a little earlier will be Brooks Koepka - Scottie Scheffler (3:45 p.m.).

Brian Harman's Round 4 tee time and more

Following are all the tee times for the fourth round at The Open Championship, in chronological order (all times according to Eastern Time):

2:45 a.m. – Christo Lamprecht (a), Danny Willett

2:55 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Zack Fischer

3:05 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Andrew Putnam

3:15 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Robert MacIntyre

3:25 a.m. – Adrian Otaegui, Adrian Meronk

3:35 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Brandon Robinson Thompson

3:45 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler

3:55 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Marcel Siem

4:10 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Richie Ramsay

4:20 a.m. – Victor Perez, Adam Scott

4:30 a.m. – Matthew Southgate, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:40 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Hurly Long

4:50 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, David Lingmerth

5:00 a.m. – Laurie Canter, Alex Noren

5:10 a.m. – Abraham Ancer, Oliver Wilson

5:20 a.m. – Thomas Pieters, Joost Luiten

5:35 a.m. – Jordan Smith, Rikuya Hoshino

5:45 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox

5:55 a.m. – Brendon Todd, J.T. Poston

6:05 a.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart

6:15 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson

6:25 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Richard Bland

6:35 a.m. – Alexander Björk, Byeong Hun An

6:45 a.m. – Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

7:00 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

7:10 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

7:20 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee

7:30 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Max Homa

7:40 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Romain Langasque

7:50 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:00 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy

8:10 a.m. – Matthew Jordan, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:25 a.m. – Tom Kim, Thomas Detry

8:35 a.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Alex Fitzpatrick

8:45 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka

8:55 a.m. – Jason Day, Antoine Rozner

9:05 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

9:15 a.m. – Cameron Young, Brian Harman