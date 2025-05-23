When will Bryson DeChambeau play next after 2025 PGA Championship disappointment?

Bryson DeChambeau couldn't capture his third career Major at the recently concluded 2025 PGA Championship. Despite contending most of the weekend, the American golfer was unable to catch eventual winner Scottie Scheffler. It was his second consecutive second-place finish at the PGA Championship.

Ad

Unlike a lot of golfers, he did not return to the hustle and bustle of weekly tournaments on the PGA Tour. He's on LIV Golf, which has a more laid-back schedule. So, when does he play next?

DeChambeau, as well as Talor Gooch, Phil Mickelson, and other LIV stars, do not play again this month. On June 6, they'll all convene at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club for LIV Golf Virginia.

LIV golfers will next feature in the 2025 U.S. Open on June 12. DeChambeau is the reigning champion from when it was at Pinehurst last year. This year, he will be back in the field to defend his title at Oakmont.

Ad

Trending

After that, DeChambeau will return to action on June 27 for LIV Golf Dallas. He then has tournament outings on July 11 (Andalucia), July 25 (UK), August 8 (Chicago), August 15 (Indianapolis), and August 22 (Team Championship in Michigan).

Those will be interrupted by the Open Championship on July 17. Since DeChambeau won a Major last year, he's invited back even though he missed the cut at the event last year.

World number one comments on Bryson DeChambeau

At the 2025 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler finished five shots up on Bryson DeChambeau. He was briefly tied with Jon Rahm as well before the 2023 Masters winners imploded. Two LIV players represented the biggest threats to Scheffler's title last week.

Ad

After the tournament, a reporter asked Scheffler if he had ever wondered if his historic run would be different had players like DeChambeau and Rahm not left the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler (Image via Getty)

Scheffler, the current world number one, didn't bother delving into the hypothetical via Golf Digest:

Ad

"Do I think that some of the results would have changed? Who knows? I only get to compete against those guys four times a year. That was their choice, not mine."

He continued:

"At the end of the day I'm here competing and doing the best I can, and that kind of stuff, what's the point of me thinking about, you know? There's really absolutely no point to that. We get four chances to compete against them. Last week went well. I get another chance here in a few weeks."

As of now, Scheffler only gets to play Bryson DeChambeau and the LIV players who do make the Majors four times a year. He lost to one last year (DeChambeau at the U.S. Open) and once in 2023 (Brooks Koepka at the 2023 PGA Championship).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More