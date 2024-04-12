When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off on Friday at the Masters 2024? Day 1 leader’s tee times explored

Bryson DeChambeau is grouped with Gary Woodland, and Thorbjorn Olesen for the first two rounds of the Masters 2024. The trio will tee off on Friday, April 12, at 11:54 am ET.

DeChambeau fired a solid 7-under 65 in the opening round of the Masters to take the one-stroke lead after the first day. He began the day with three back-to-back birdies before closing the front nine at 2-under with a bogey on the ninth. On the back nine, he raked in five birdies including three straight on the 16,17 and 18th.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler posted 6-under 66 to finish one stroke back after the first day at Augusta. Nicolai Højgaard carded 5-under 67 to finish the day at solo third.

Nine groups are yet to finish their opening round at the Masters and will resume the play at 7:50 am ET on Friday. Here are the groups who will resume their first round on Friday:

11 Tee: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

12 Tee: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

12 Tee: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala

14 Tee: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

14 Tee: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

15 Tee: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

15 Tee: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

16 Tee: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Schenk

17 Tee: Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

The second round will begin at 8 am ET with Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, and Grayson Murray teeing off from the first hole.

"You've got to do everything well," - Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his first round at the Masters.

At the post-round interview, Bryson DeChambeau said it was great to get off the hot start and the first three birdies settled the nerves.

"I knew it was going to be a tough day today with the wind and even tomorrow," he stated. "So a lot of patience is required around this golf course and making sure you're just stroking on your line, putting it good, hitting good iron shots and driving it well."

"In order to win major championships, you've got to -- especially out here, you've got to do everything well," DeChambeau continued.

The 30-year-old golfer is looking to win his second major championship title. He has previously won the 2020 US Open. His record at the Augusta National hasn't been great so far as he has yet to make a top-20 finish here in seven appearances. However, this time he would like to capitalize on the solid start of the week.