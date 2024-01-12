When will Cam Davis tee off on Friday at the Sony Open in Hawaii? Day 1 leader’s tee time explored

Cam Davis led the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at the end of Day 1. The Aussie golfer shot an 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead over Taylor Montgomery as play was suspended due to darkness. The round is set to resume at 7:30 am HT on Friday while the second round begins as scheduled at 7:10 am HT.

Davis, who had the best opening round at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, will return to the greens on Friday. The 28-year-old will tee off his round 2 at 1:20 pm ET alongside David Lingmerth and Justin Suh. The trio will follow the pairing of Erik van Rooyen, Davis Riley, and Matt Kuchar, set to tee off at 1:10 pm.

For the unversed, Cam Davis carded a final-round 8-under 65 at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course last week to finish T52 at The Sentry 2024. However, the Aussie golfer turned his game around on Thursday. He birdied five of the last six holes to card a career low. He made nine birdies in all and recorded some strong putts including a 37-footer on No. 13 and a 21-footer at 15.

Reflecting on his first round at the Sony Open, Davis was quoted as saying by Golfweek:

“I was seeing the green reads pretty well for some reason today. Sometimes they don’t come too clearly, but today I felt like I was seeing them well and putting decent speed and just hitting good putts on top of that. Made a lot of really good putts today.”

The 2024 Sony Open Round 2 tee times

Listed below are the Friday tee times for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii (All times ET):

Tee No. 1

12:10 pm - David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

12:20 pm - Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim

12:30 pm - Martin Laird, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan

12:40 pm - J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin

12:50 pm - Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson, Scott Stallings

1:00 pm - Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English

1:10 pm - Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

1:20 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens, Dylan Wu

1:30 pm - Martin Trainer, Josh Teater, Carl Yuan

1:40 pm - Chan Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody

1:50 pm - Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman, Takumi Kanaya

2:00 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Rintaro Nakano (a)

4:50 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Tyson Alexander

5:00 pm - Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Thompson

5:10 pm - Byeong Hun An, Zac Blair, Andrew Novak

5:20 pm - Kevin Kisner, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

5:30 pm - Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

5:40 pm - Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

5:50 pm - Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd

6:00 pm - Ryan Palmer, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

6:10 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Matt NeSmith

6:20 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, Doug Ghim

6:30 pm - Ben Silverman, Matthieu Pavon, Yuto Katsuragawa

6:40 pm - Paul Barjon, David Skinns, Kensei Hirata

Tee No. 10

12:10 pm - Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton, Ben Taylor

12:20 pm - Ben Martin, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett

12:30 pm - Garrick Higgo, Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon

12:40 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

12:50 pm - Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole

1:00 pm - Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

1:10 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Davis Riley, Matt Kuchar

1:20 pm - Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh

1:30 pm - Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Harry Hall

1:40 pm - Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips, Hunter Larson

1:50 pm - Ben Kohles, Alexander Björk, Aguri Iwasaki

2:00 pm - Norman Xiong, Jimmy Stanger, Blaze Akana (a)

4:50 pm - Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Taylor Montgomery

5:00 pm - Aaron Rai, Callum Tarre, Austin Eckroat

5:10 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber

5:20 pm - Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Zach Johnson

5:30 pm - Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, Patton Kizzire

5:40 pm - K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey

5:50 pm - Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

6:00 pm - Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Brehm

6:10 pm - Lanto Griffin, Grayson Murray, Matti Schmid

6:20 pm - Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Peter Malnati

6:30 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

6:40 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Taiga Semikawa

PGA Tour's 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Round 3 tee times will be updated after Friday's Round 2.