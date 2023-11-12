When will Camilo Villegas tee off at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Sunday tee time explored

Camilo Villegas shot 6-under 65 on Saturday, November 11, to secure the solo second spot at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after three rounds. He now stands at 18-under, just one stroke behind Alex Noren.

Villegas sank seven birdies and a bogey in the third round, moving him up three spots on Saturday. In the post-round interview, he expressed that he would try to get a good night's sleep ahead of the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The 41-year-old Colombian is paired with Alex Noren and Matti Schmid for the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. They will be the last group to begin their round on Sunday, November 12, teeing off from the first hole at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Camilo Villegas was ranked 223rd in the FedEx standings until his runner-up finish at the World Wide Technology Championship last week, which promoted him to 147th. A strong performance at Port Royal is expected to get him inside the top 125.

The Sunday round at Port Royal will commence at 6:40 a.m., with Luke List, Brian Stuard, and Charley Hoffman forming the first trio to start their round from the first tee. Cody Gribble, Andrew Novak, and Kyle Stanley will tee off from the tenth hole at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship leaderboard after three rounds

Here is the leaderboard for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after three rounds:

T1. Alex Noren: -19

2. Camilo Villegas: -18

T3. Matti Schmid: -17

T3. Ryan Moore: -17

5. Stewart Cink: -16

T6. Carl Yuan: -15

T6. Vince Whaley: -15

T6. Kramer Hickok: -15

T6. Adam Scott: -15

T6. Satoshi Kodaira: -15

T11. Adam Long: -14

T11. Taylor Pendrith: -14

T11. Dylan Wu: -14

T14. David Lipsky: -13

T14. Davis Riley: -13

T14. D.A. Points: -13

T14. Ryan Brehm: -13

T18. Peter Malnati: -12

T18. Lucas Herbert: -12

T18. Patton Kizzire: -12

T18. Ryan Palmer: -12

T18. Ben Martin: -12

T18. Justin Lower: -12

T18. Mark Hubbard: -12

T18. Austin Smotherman: -12

T18. Akshay Bhatia: -12

T18. Doc Redman: 12

T18. Brendon Todd: -12

T29. Brandon Wu: -11

T29. Sean O'Hair: -11

T29. Brian Gay: -11

T29. Robert Garrigus: -11

T29. Austin Cook: -11

T29. Scott Piercy: -11

T29. Kevin Roy: -11

T36. Luke List: -10

T36. Tyson Alexander: -10

T36. Ben Griffin: -10

T36. Kyle Westmoreland: -10

T36. Fred Biondi: -10

T41. Kyle Stanley: -9

T41. Andrew Novak: -9

T41. Brian Stuard: -9

T41. Charley Hoffman: -9

T41. Cody Gribble: -9

T46. Wesley Bryan: -8

T46. Brice Garnett: -8

T46. Augusto Núñez: -8

T46. Martin Laird: -8

T46. Andrew Landry: -8

T46. Russell Knox: -8

T46. Kelly Kraft: -8

T46. D.J. Trahan: -8

T54. Richy Werenski: -7

T54. George Bryan, IV: -7

T54. S.Y. Noh: -7

T54. Alex Smalley: -7

T54. Robert Streb: -7

T54. Ryan Armour: -7

T54. Greg Koch: -7

T54. Kevin Stadler: -7

T54. Nick Hardy: -7

T54. Max McGreevy: -7

T54. Kevin Chappell: -7

T54. Kevin Yu: -7

T54. Matthias Schwab: -7

T67. William McGirt: -6

T67. Lanto Griffin: -6

T67. Troy Merritt: -6