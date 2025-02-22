When will Charley Hull play next on the LPGA Tour? Upcoming schedule explored

Charley Hull will next play on the LPGA Tour at next week's HSBC Women's World Championship. The tournament will take place in Singapore from February 27 to March 2.

Ad

Charley Hull entered the stellar field of the LPGA Tour event consisting of some top-ranked golfers such as Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Hannah Green, Ayaka Furue, and many others. Hull has so far only played in only one LPGA Tour event in 2025. She last competed at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, playing four rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70 to settle for tied 19th.

Aside from one LPGA Tour event, Charley Hull also played in one Ladies European Tour (LET) event in 2025. She competed at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, where she played the three rounds of 69, 79, and 68 and settled in a tie for eighth place.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, last season, the 28-year-old player played in 17 tournaments, missing only two cuts and recording five top-10 finishes.

Charley Hull reflects on her "steady" start to the LPGA Tour 2025

Charley Hull at the Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Charley Hull started her 2025 LPGA Tour season at the Founders Cup, and following the event, she shared a post on her Instagram account, reflecting on her experience of playing in the tournament, where she finished tied 19th.

Ad

On February 10, the English golfer posted a picture of her wearing a white polo T-shirt paired up with a white cap and goggles. Sharing the snap, Hull wrote:

"Big thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers & the fans this week. Steady week to start the season. T19 couldn’t get the putter hot today. Next stop ⏭️ Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 ⛳️ @pifsaudiladiesinternational"

Ad

Following the Founders Cup, Charley Hull played at the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International in Riyadh and again shared a post on Instagram, sharing her experience of the LET event. She wrote:

"T8 this week at @pifsaudiladiesinternational ✌️ Huge thanks to @golf_saudi & @publicinvestmentfund for this great event and your ongoing support in growing our game🤩🏌🏼‍♀️"

Ad

Although Charley Hull is not playing this week, she has practiced some games ahead of her next outing. On February 22, she posted a few clips of her gym session and also of some practicing golf.

"Life recently. Ft Kate thinking she’s Spider-Man 😂 @precisiongolfkate," Hull wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Meanwhile, this week's LPGA Tour event, Honda LPGA Thailand, is heading for its conclusion. The tournament is scheduled to wrap up with its finale on Sunday, February 23. As of now, Angel Yin is at the top, five strokes ahead of Akie Iwai. Jeeno Thitikul and Moriya Jutanugarn are currently tied for third.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback