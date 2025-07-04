When will Charley Hull tee off at the KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025, Round 2?

Charley Hull had a decent first-round outing at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025 as she carded 3-under 70. Following the first round, she was tied for 20th but was just three shots off the lead.

Charley Hull is paired alongside Sara Byrne and Georgia Hall for the second round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open. The trio will tee off on Friday, July 4 at 9:00 a.m. local time from the tenth tee at Carton House.

The second-day action at Carton House will begin on Friday at 8:00 a.m. local time. Alexandra Swayne, Brianna Navarrosa, and Carolin Kauffmann will begin from the first tee, while Rosie Davies, Esme Hamilton, and Blanca Fernandez will tee off from the tenth hole.

Tereza Melecka, Alessia Nobilio, and Emma Fleming will be the final group to tee off from the first tee. The trio will tee off at 3:00 p.m. local time, while Ayako Uehara, Dorota Zalewska, and Rebekah Gardner will begin from the tenth tee simultaneously.

KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025, Round 1 leaderboard ft. Charley Hull explored

Here's a look at the KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 after Round 1:

T1. Chiara Tamburlini: -6

T1. Blanca Fernandez: -6

T3. Hannah Screen: -5

T3. Lisa Pettersson: -5

T3. Madelene Sagstrom: -5

T3. Mimi Rhodes: -5

T3. Alexandra Swayne: -5

T3. Lottie Woad: -5

T9. Leonie Harm: -4

T9. Patricie Mackova: -4

T9. Maha Haddioui: -4

T9. Amelia Garvey: -4

T9. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard: -4

T9. Ellinor Sudow: -4

T9. Dorota Zalewska: -4

T9. Emma Fleming: -4

T9. Brianna Navarrosa: -4

T9. Celine Herbin: -4

T9. Amaia Latorre: -4

T20. Lorna McClymont: -3

T20. Kajsa Arwefjall: -3

T20. Charley Hull: -3

T20. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen: -3

T20. Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir: -3

T25. Stacy Bregman: -2

T25. Smilla Tarning Soenderby: -2

T25. Kylie Henry: -2

T25. Anna Foster: -2

T25. Cara Gainer: -2

T25. Aine Donegan: -2

T25. Annabell Fuller: -2

T25. Noora Komulainen: -2

T25. Emily Penttila: -2

T25. Jess Baker: -2

T25. Esme Hamilton: -2

T25. Kirsten Rudgeley: -2

T25. Georgia Hall: -2

T25. Patricia Isabel Schmidt: -2

T25. Fatima Fernandez Cano: -2

T25. Aunchisa Utama: -2

T41. Natacha Host Husted: -1

T41. Anna Zanusso: -1

T41. Billie-Jo Smith: -1

T41. Darcey Harry: -1

T41. Trichat Cheenglab: -1

T41. Wenyung Keh: -1

T41. Leona Maguire: -1

T41. Laura Beveridge: -1

T41. Kelsey Bennett: -1

T41. April Angurasaranee: -1

T41. Chiara Noja: -1

T41. Anna Huang: -1

T41. Elena Moosmann: -1

T41. Perrine Delacour: -1

T41. Polly Mack: -1

T41. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen: -1

T41. Nastasia Nadaud: -1

T41. Helen Tamy Kreuzer: -1

T41. Mayka Hoogeboom: -1

T41. Celina Sattelkau: -1

