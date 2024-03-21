When will Charlie Woods play next? All you need to know

Charlie Woods has been active in the golf world for a long time. He's played amateur tournaments and is a regular at the PNC Championship.

Charlie is scheduled to play in the Will Lowery Junior Championship, an American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) event. That is to be held from April 13-16 at Carolina Trace Country Club in Creek Course Sanford, North Carolina. He and his father, Tiger Woods were spotted in North Carolina ahead of this event recently.

It has been confirmed by Sports Illustrated that this will be Woods' AJGA debut. He recently tried unsuccessfully to qualify for the Cognizant Classic on the PGA Tour, and reportedly enjoyed the experience.

Now, he's back to strictly amateur work for the time being, and he'll show up in North Carolina next month as a result. He is also listed among the AJGA's official field for the tournament, confirming that he is going to get out on the green.

Woods' playing schedule is often under scrutiny. Fans and analysts are always paying close attention to the children of sporting legends, and there's been plenty of watchful eyes keeping track of Woods' growth and development.

He is still only 15 and three more years remain until he could theoretically turn pro, but his journey is being tracked.

AJGA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young people who aspire to earn college golf scholarships by playing competitive junior golf.

It's a smaller league for young golfers to try and get better and set themselves up for the future with collegiate opportunities. This could be a great help for Woods making it down the road.

Charlie Woods experienced fan disruptions at PGA Tour qualifier

Though he ultimately struggled in his PGA Tour qualifier and missed out, Charlie Woods might have a small excuse: the fans were rather unruly towards him. They reportedly noticed that there weren't any barriers to where Woods was walking from hole to hole, so they began to file in and follow him quite closely.

Charlie Woods had a lot of fan issues at the Cognizant qualifier

This was despite officials telling them to stay on the cart path and away from the young golfer. Eventually, more than 50 fans were walking in close proximity with Charlie Woods, undoubtedly throwing him off. One even tried to get him to sign a book, a broach of tournament etiquette.

Things could have been a lot worse if not for his two-man security team that included a sherriff. The tournament may have showed that he's not quite ready for that level of competition, but it also showed that fans aren't ready to behave properly around him.