When will Charlie Woods play next? Notah Begay III Championship schedule explored

Charlie Woods claimed the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship after shooting 6-under 66 on Sunday, Sept. 24. With a single-stroke win in the eventbooked for Kaden Puranik, he has secured his place for the Notah Begay III Championship.

Woods Jr. was accompanied by his dad, Tiger Woods, who was doing the caddying duty for the emerging golfer. The 14-year-old golfer posted a 1-under 71 in the first round with the help of three birdies and two bogeys. In Sunday's round, he carded an impressive 66 with the help of nine birdies and three bogeys.

Charlie made three straight birdies, twice in the second round, and also ended the round with a clutch birdie putt to secure his place in the main event.

Both Woods and Puranik will next be seen competing at the Notah Begay III Boys Jr. Golf National Championship in the 14–15 age group category. The event will take place from Nov. 4 to 6 in Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Kinder, Los Angeles.

Expand Tweet

This year's Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Series will be the fourth edition of the event. The event is played after a two-stage qualifying system for both boys and girls.

The players are in four age categories: 10-11, 12-13, 14-15, and 16-18. Players play the locals, followed by the regional finals, and finally the national championship.

The Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship Series will be a 54-hole event, and Golf Channel will telecast the tournament for two hours.

Here're the players in Charlie Woods' age group(14-15) who have qualified for the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship:

Landon Abalateo (Class of 2026) Gavin Amella (Class of 2026) Benjamin Baker (Class of 2025) Colin Barber (Class of 2025) Brady Barnum (Class of 2027) Owen Bolles (Class of 2026) Ryan Cesare (Class of 2026) Taighan Chea (Class of 2027) Owen Coniaris (Class of 2027) Jason Couey (Class of 2026) Lucky Cruz (Class of 2024) Liam Eyer (Class of 2026) Lawson Ford (Class of 2027) Cooper Franklin (Class of 2026) Jacob Holzer (Class of 2026) Romeo Juarez (Class of 2027) Kenyon Kahler (Class of 2027) Liam Kelly (Class of 2027) Cole Kim (Class of 2026) Jackson Lively (Class of 2026) Emerson Majma (Class of 2027) Aarush Malmandi (Class of 2026) Austin Randall (Class of 2026) Khai Reyes (Class of 2025) Mihir Roperia (Class of 2026) Preston Ross (Class of 2026) Ethan Schwan (Class of 2027) Kailer Stone (Class of 2026) Asher Vargas (Class of 2026) Benjamin Wheeler (Class of 2026) Aidan Wilson (Class of 2026) Josh Yan (Class of 2026) Charlie Woods (Class of 2027) Kaden Puranik (Class of 2027)

Leaderboard for Notah Begay III Championship, Florida regional explored

Here's the leaderboard for the complete leaderboard for the Notah Begay III Championship, Florida regional explored (the year of graduation is in the brackets):

1. Charlie Woods (2027), North Palm Beach, FL: -7

2. Kaden Puranik (2027), Chesterton, IN: -6

T3. Lucas Gimenez (2027), Jacksonville, FL: +8

T3. James Nagle (2027), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL: +8

T3. Easton Oliva (2026), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL: +8

6. Bryce Napier (2027), Palm Harbor, FL: +9

T7. Chase Croft (2026), Windermere, FL: +13

T7. Joey Iaciofano (2027), Jupiter, FL: +13

T7. Maddox Ketelaar (2026), Wesley Chapel, FL: +13

10. Cole Matthias (2027), Katy, TX: +17

11. Jordan Paulshock (2025), Wesley Chapel, FL: +18

T12. Avery Liu (2027), Windermere, FL: +22

T12. Nicholas Shortal (2025), Coral Gables, FL: +22

T14. Felipe Carvajal (2027), Kansas City, MO: +25

T14. Cooper Roth (2027), Boca Raton, FL: +25

16. Max Gressle (2026), Parkland, FL: +26

W/D. Jackson Runquist (2025): Atlantic Beach, FL: