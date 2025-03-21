When will Charlie Woods tee off at the 2025 Junior Invitational, Round 3?

Charlie Woods' poor run at the 2025 Junior Invitational continued as he carded 1-over 73 in the second round. He finished at 7-over after the 36 holes action at Sage Valley Golf Club.

Charlie Woods will tee off for the third round of the 2025 Junior Invitational on Friday, March 21 from the tenth hole at 12:24 pm ET. He is paired with Aidan Lawson, and Rayhan Latief for the final day action.

Here's a look at the tee times for the Junior Invitational 2025, Round 3 (all times ET):

Hole 1

11:00 am: Avery McCrery, Alice Kong, Amelie Zalsman

Avery McCrery, Alice Kong, Amelie Zalsman 11:12 am: Le Khanh Hung, Michael Riebe, Oscar Couilleau

Le Khanh Hung, Michael Riebe, Oscar Couilleau 11:24 am: Sara Brentcheneff, Jude Lee, Gianna Clemente

Sara Brentcheneff, Jude Lee, Gianna Clemente 11:36 am: Carson Bertagnole, Dan Hayes, Will Hartman

Carson Bertagnole, Dan Hayes, Will Hartman 11:48 am: Asterisk Talley, Nikki Oh, Louise Uma Landgraf

Asterisk Talley, Nikki Oh, Louise Uma Landgraf 12:00 pm: Logan Reilly, Hugo Le Goff, Robby Turnbull

Logan Reilly, Hugo Le Goff, Robby Turnbull 12:24 pm: Yujie Liu, Anna Fang, Soomin Oh

Yujie Liu, Anna Fang, Soomin Oh 12:36 pm: Jackson Byrd, Lev Grinberg, Mason Howell

Jackson Byrd, Lev Grinberg, Mason Howell 12:48 pm: Pimpisa Rubrong, Aphrodite Deng, Scarlett Schremmer

Pimpisa Rubrong, Aphrodite Deng, Scarlett Schremmer 1:00 pm: Luke Colton, Joshua Bai, Miles Russell

Hole 10

11:00 am: Kris Kim, John Daniel Culbreth, Giovanni Binaghi

Kris Kim, John Daniel Culbreth, Giovanni Binaghi 11:12 am: Mia Clausen, Havanna Torstensson, Luana Valero Moyano

Mia Clausen, Havanna Torstensson, Luana Valero Moyano 11:24 am: Tyler Watts, Henry Guan, Kartik Singh

Tyler Watts, Henry Guan, Kartik Singh 11:36 am: Sarah Hammett, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Elizabeth Rudisill

Sarah Hammett, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Elizabeth Rudisill 11:48 am: Pennson Badgett, Nguyen Anh Minh, Tyler Mawhinney

Pennson Badgett, Nguyen Anh Minh, Tyler Mawhinney 12:00 pm: Achiraya Sriwong, Natalie Yen, Kai Trump

Achiraya Sriwong, Natalie Yen, Kai Trump 12:24 pm: Aidan Lawson, Rayhan Latief, Charlie Woods

Aidan Lawson, Rayhan Latief, Charlie Woods 12:36 pm: Joshua Kim, Viggo Olsson Mörk, Hamilton Coleman

Joshua Kim, Viggo Olsson Mörk, Hamilton Coleman 12:48 pm: Bowen Mauss, Thanawin Lee, Ben Bolton

Bowen Mauss, Thanawin Lee, Ben Bolton 1:00 pm: Trevor Gutschewski, Ronin Banerjee, Evan Pena

Charlie Woods disappoints at the 2025 Junior Invitational

Following the second round of the 2025 Junior Invitational, Charlie Woods is at the bottom of the leaderboard in the boys' section. After 36 holes, he is thirteen strokes behind leaders Luke Colton and Joshua Bai, and with one round remaining, his hopes here are all but over.

So far, Charlie Woods has picked up just six birdies and one eagle in 36 holes. On the other hand, he has made eleven bogeys, one double, and one triple bogey.

Earlier this month, Tiger Woods' son participated in the Dustin Johnson-hosted World Junior Golf Championship, where he missed the cut by a whopping seven strokes after shooting 82 and 77.

The Benjamin School golfer is currently ranked 4,320th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and 838th in the Rolex Amateur Junior Golf Association ranking.

