When will Charlie Woods tee off at the 2025 Junior Invitational, Round 3?

Charlie Woods' poor run at the 2025 Junior Invitational continued as he carded 1-over 73 in the second round. He finished at 7-over after the 36 holes action at Sage Valley Golf Club.
Charlie Woods will tee off for the third round of the 2025 Junior Invitational on Friday, March 21 from the tenth hole at 12:24 pm ET. He is paired with Aidan Lawson, and Rayhan Latief for the final day action.
Here's a look at the tee times for the Junior Invitational 2025, Round 3 (all times ET):
Hole 1
- 11:00 am: Avery McCrery, Alice Kong, Amelie Zalsman
- 11:12 am: Le Khanh Hung, Michael Riebe, Oscar Couilleau
- 11:24 am: Sara Brentcheneff, Jude Lee, Gianna Clemente
- 11:36 am: Carson Bertagnole, Dan Hayes, Will Hartman
- 11:48 am: Asterisk Talley, Nikki Oh, Louise Uma Landgraf
- 12:00 pm: Logan Reilly, Hugo Le Goff, Robby Turnbull
- 12:24 pm: Yujie Liu, Anna Fang, Soomin Oh
- 12:36 pm: Jackson Byrd, Lev Grinberg, Mason Howell
- 12:48 pm: Pimpisa Rubrong, Aphrodite Deng, Scarlett Schremmer
- 1:00 pm: Luke Colton, Joshua Bai, Miles Russell
Hole 10
- 11:00 am: Kris Kim, John Daniel Culbreth, Giovanni Binaghi
- 11:12 am: Mia Clausen, Havanna Torstensson, Luana Valero Moyano
- 11:24 am: Tyler Watts, Henry Guan, Kartik Singh
- 11:36 am: Sarah Hammett, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Elizabeth Rudisill
- 11:48 am: Pennson Badgett, Nguyen Anh Minh, Tyler Mawhinney
- 12:00 pm: Achiraya Sriwong, Natalie Yen, Kai Trump
- 12:24 pm: Aidan Lawson, Rayhan Latief, Charlie Woods
- 12:36 pm: Joshua Kim, Viggo Olsson Mörk, Hamilton Coleman
- 12:48 pm: Bowen Mauss, Thanawin Lee, Ben Bolton
- 1:00 pm: Trevor Gutschewski, Ronin Banerjee, Evan Pena
Charlie Woods disappoints at the 2025 Junior Invitational
Following the second round of the 2025 Junior Invitational, Charlie Woods is at the bottom of the leaderboard in the boys' section. After 36 holes, he is thirteen strokes behind leaders Luke Colton and Joshua Bai, and with one round remaining, his hopes here are all but over.
So far, Charlie Woods has picked up just six birdies and one eagle in 36 holes. On the other hand, he has made eleven bogeys, one double, and one triple bogey.
Earlier this month, Tiger Woods' son participated in the Dustin Johnson-hosted World Junior Golf Championship, where he missed the cut by a whopping seven strokes after shooting 82 and 77.
The Benjamin School golfer is currently ranked 4,320th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and 838th in the Rolex Amateur Junior Golf Association ranking.