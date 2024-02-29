When will Chris Kirk tee off on Thursday at the 2024 Cognizant Classic? Defending champion’s tee time explored

The Cognizant Classic, formerly known as Honda Classic, reigning champion Chris Kirk will return to the Palm Beach Gardens on Thursday to defend his title. The 38-year-old American golfer will tee off in Round 1 of the 2024 Cognizant Classic on Thursday at 7:40 am ET. He will join World No.2 and event favorite Rory McIlroy and last week’s Mexico Open winner Jake Knapp at the 10th tee of the PGA National's Champion Course in Florida.

Kirk won the Cognizant Classic last year by beating Eric Cole in a playoff. He overpowered a stacked field to take the win. The 6x PGA Tour winner now arrives on the Cognizant Classic field eyeing a successful title defense. However, Kirk is not a favorite at the event. According to SportsLine, he comes into the event with +4000 odds.

The defending champion sits behind the likes of McIlroy (+700), Cameron Young (+2200), Russell Henley (+2500), Eric Cole (+2500), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2800) Shane Lowry (+3500) and several others on the list.

It is pertinent to note that Kirk had a stellar start to his 2024 PGA Tour schedule. The golfer won the circuit’s season-opener The Sentry 2024 in January. He followed it up with a T18 finish at the Sony Open. However, he fell off form, finishing T47 at The American Express and T26 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The golfer fell further after failing to make the Friday cut at the Genesis Invitational.

Coming off the back of the shocking result, Kirk will be eyeing a strong outing this week in Florida. It’ll be interesting to see if the golfer manages to defend his title at the 144-player event, which features 19 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players.

2024 Cognizant Classic round 1 tee times

The Cognizant Classic Day 1 will begin at 6:45 am ET, with Ben An, Callum Tarren, and Dylan Wu taking the first tee.

Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for the 2024 Cognizant Classic (All times ET):

1st tee

6:45 am - Ben An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu

6:56 am - Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Tom Whitney

7:07 am - C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens

7:18 am - K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell

7:29 am - Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes

7:40 am - J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker

7:51 am - Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson

8:02 am - Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim

8:13 am - Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid

8:24 am - Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles

8:35 am - Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet

8:46 am - Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson

11:45 am - Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox

11:56 am - Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander

12:07 pm - Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee

12:18 pm - Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar

12:29 pm - Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole

12:40 pm - Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

12:51 pm - Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

1:02 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower

1:13 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor

1:24 pm - Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi

1:35 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

1:46 pm - Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Hojgaard

10th tee

6:45 am - Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak

6:56 am - Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall

7:07 am - Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson

7:18 am - Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel

7:29 am - Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry

7:40 am - Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk , Rory McIlroy

7:51 am - Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young

8:02 am - Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

8:13 am - Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu

8:24 am - Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

8:35 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman

8:46 am - Alexander Bjork, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic

11:45 am - Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin

11:56 am - Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky

12:07 pm - Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair

12:18 pm - Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen

12:29 pm - Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

12:40 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk

12:51 pm - Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

1:02 pm - Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan

1:13 pm - Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young

1:24 pm - Thorbjorn Oleson, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns

1:35 pm - Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford

1:46 pm - Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck

More details on the 2024 Cognizant Classic will be updated as the event progresses.