When will Chris Kirk tee off on Thursday at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii? The Sentry champion’s tee times explored

Chris Kirk started off the 2024 PGA Tour season with a win at The Sentry last week. The 38-year-old golfer plans to return to the greens this week with the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. Kirk will tee off at 01:00 pm ET on Thursday, January 11. He will take the first tee alongside defending champion Si Woo Kim and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Ahead of the Sony Open, Kirk beat Sahith Theegala by one stroke to lift The Sentry trophy. He carded six-under-67 in the opening round, which included six birdies. He shot a bogey-free 8-under-65 on the second day and followed it with a round of 7-under-66. The one-shot victory earned him $3.6 million in prize money and 700 FedEx Cup points for the win.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, the Sony Open is being played at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. The PGA Tour event will feature a 144-player field, including 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking as its top contenders. It’ll be interesting to see if Kirk manages to make it two-in-two at Hawaii this weekend.

Notably, 24-year-old Ludvig Aberg is the favorite to win the Sony Open according to SportsLine. Despite being in hot form, Kirk sits 10th on the list with 35-1 odds behind 2023 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year winner Eric Cole.

The 2024 Sony Open Round 1 tee times

Expand Tweet

See below for the listed Saturday tee times for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii (All times ET):

1st tee

12:10 pm - Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Taylor Montgomery

12:20 pm - Aaron Rai, Callum Tarre, Austin Eckroat

12:30 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber

12:40 pm - Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Zach Johnson

12:50 pm - Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, Patton Kizzire

1:00 pm - K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey

1:10 pm - Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

1:20 pm - Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Brehm

1:30 pm - Lanto Griffin, Grayson Murray, Matti Schmid

1:40 pm - Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Peter Malnati

1:50 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:00 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Taiga Semikawa

4:50 pm - Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton, Ben Taylor

5:00 pm - Ben Martin, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett

5:10 pm - Garrick Higgo, Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon

5:20 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

5:30 pm - Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole

5:40 pm - Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

5:50 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Davis Riley, Matt Kuchar

6:00 pm - Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh

6:10 pm - Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Harry Hall

6:20 pm - Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips, Hunter Larson

6:30 pm - Ben Kohles, Alexander Björk, Aguri Iwasaki

6:40 pm - Norman Xiong, Jimmy Stanger, Blaze Akana (a)

10th tee

12:10 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Tyson Alexander

12:20 pm - Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Thompson

12:30 pm - Byeong Hun An, Zac Blair, Andrew Novak

12:40 pm - Kevin Kisner, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

12:50 pm - Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

1:00 pm - Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

1:10 pm - Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd

1:20 pm - Ryan Palmer, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

1:30 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Matt NeSmith

1:40 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, Doug Ghim

1:50 pm - Ben Silverman, Matthieu Pavon, Yuto Katsuragawa

2:00 pm - Paul Barjon, David Skinns, Kensei Hirata

4:50 pm - David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

5:00 pm - Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim

5:10 pm - Martin Laird, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan

5:20 pm - J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin

5:30 pm - Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson, Scott Stallings

5:40 pm - Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English

5:50 pm - Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

6:00 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens, Dylan Wu

6:10 pm - Martin Trainer, Josh Teater, Carl Yuan

6:20 pm - Chan Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody

6:30 pm - Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman, Takumi Kanaya

6:40 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Rintaro Nakano (a)

The PGA Tour 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Round 2 tee times will be updated after Thursday’s round.