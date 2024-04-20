When will Collin Morikawa tee off on Saturday at the 2024 RBC Heritage? Round 3 tee time explored

Collin Morikawa shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to climb to the top of the 2024 RBC Heritage leaderboard. The 27-year-old golfer, who finished T3 at the Masters last week, shared the position with Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka and round 1 leader J.T. Poston.

Morikawa will return to the Harbour Town Golf Links course for round 3 on Saturday, Apr. 20, at 1:50 pm ET. Poston will join him on the first tee. The two-time major winner will follow the grouping of Patrick Rodgers and Luvdig Aberg. The pairing of co-leaders Hoge and Straka will follow him on the fairway.

Morikawa was a safe bet at the start of the RBC Heritage. The PGA Tour golfer came into the event with 18-1 odds, according to SportsLine. The California native sat behind Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Cantlay on the odds list.

Coming off the back of a mixed start in the PGA Tour, Morikawa is eyeing a big comeback this weekend. Notably, the World No.13 golfer doesn't feel as though he struck the ball well on Friday, but he said that he's doing fine with his current form.

After his round of 66 at the RBC Heritage, Morikawa said, as quoted by PGATOUR.com:

“Still have a lot of trust in the swing. Whether it went right or wrong, I was able to kind of accept the fact and move on. Two or three months ago — or even two weeks ago — if I saw a couple of bad shots it was like, ‘What do I fix? What do I try?’

"I kind of roughly know where the ball is going, and even when I'm missing it, still everything is a little bit tighter. That's all you can ask for.”

2024 RBC Heritage round 3 tee times

Day 3 of the RBC Heritage will begin at 8:05 am ET. Nick Dunlap will take the first tee.

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour’s signature event (All times ET):

8:05 am - Nick Dunlap

8:10 am - Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland

8:20 am - Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges

8:30 am - Jake Knapp, Cam Davis

8:40 am - Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

8:50 am - Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk

9:00 am - Grayson Murray, Shane Lowry

9:10 am - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

9:25 am - Erik Barnes, Emiliano Grillo

9:35 am - Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson

9:45 am - Harris English, Rickie Fowler

9:55 am - Peter Malnati, Corey Conners

10:05 am - Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam

10:15 am - Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau

10:25 am - Denny McCarthy, Brian Harman

10:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

10:50 am - Lucas Glover, Wyndham Clark

11:00 am - Cameron Young, Eric Cole

11:10 am - Erik van Rooyen, Adam Svensson

11:20 am - Will Zalatoris, Taylor Moore

11:30 am - Chandler Phillips, Akshay Bhatia

11:40 am - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

11:55 am - Jason Day, Si Woo Kim

12:05 pm - Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett

12:15 pm - Chris Kirk, Russell Henley

12:25 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

12:35 pm - Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

12:45 pm - Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy

12:55 pm - Tom Kim, Seamus Power

1:10 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger

1:20 pm - Sahith Theegala, Ben An

1:30 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay

1:40 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Luvdig Aberg

1:50 pm - Collin Morikawa, J.T. Poston

2:00 pm - Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

More details on the RBC Heritage, including Sunday tee times, will be updated as the event progresses.

