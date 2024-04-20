When will Collin Morikawa tee off on Saturday at the 2024 RBC Heritage? Round 3 tee time explored

Collin Morikawa shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to climb to the top of the 2024 RBC Heritage leaderboard. The 27-year-old golfer, who finished T3 at the Masters last week, shared the position with Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka and round 1 leader J.T. Poston.
Morikawa will return to the Harbour Town Golf Links course for round 3 on Saturday, Apr. 20, at 1:50 pm ET. Poston will join him on the first tee. The two-time major winner will follow the grouping of Patrick Rodgers and Luvdig Aberg. The pairing of co-leaders Hoge and Straka will follow him on the fairway.
Morikawa was a safe bet at the start of the RBC Heritage. The PGA Tour golfer came into the event with 18-1 odds, according to SportsLine. The California native sat behind Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Cantlay on the odds list.
Coming off the back of a mixed start in the PGA Tour, Morikawa is eyeing a big comeback this weekend. Notably, the World No.13 golfer doesn't feel as though he struck the ball well on Friday, but he said that he's doing fine with his current form.
After his round of 66 at the RBC Heritage, Morikawa said, as quoted by PGATOUR.com:
“Still have a lot of trust in the swing. Whether it went right or wrong, I was able to kind of accept the fact and move on. Two or three months ago — or even two weeks ago — if I saw a couple of bad shots it was like, ‘What do I fix? What do I try?’
"I kind of roughly know where the ball is going, and even when I'm missing it, still everything is a little bit tighter. That's all you can ask for.”
2024 RBC Heritage round 3 tee times
Day 3 of the RBC Heritage will begin at 8:05 am ET. Nick Dunlap will take the first tee.
Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour’s signature event (All times ET):
- 8:05 am - Nick Dunlap
- 8:10 am - Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland
- 8:20 am - Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges
- 8:30 am - Jake Knapp, Cam Davis
- 8:40 am - Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8:50 am - Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk
- 9:00 am - Grayson Murray, Shane Lowry
- 9:10 am - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa
- 9:25 am - Erik Barnes, Emiliano Grillo
- 9:35 am - Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson
- 9:45 am - Harris English, Rickie Fowler
- 9:55 am - Peter Malnati, Corey Conners
- 10:05 am - Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam
- 10:15 am - Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau
- 10:25 am - Denny McCarthy, Brian Harman
- 10:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd
- 10:50 am - Lucas Glover, Wyndham Clark
- 11:00 am - Cameron Young, Eric Cole
- 11:10 am - Erik van Rooyen, Adam Svensson
- 11:20 am - Will Zalatoris, Taylor Moore
- 11:30 am - Chandler Phillips, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:40 am - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
- 11:55 am - Jason Day, Si Woo Kim
- 12:05 pm - Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett
- 12:15 pm - Chris Kirk, Russell Henley
- 12:25 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele
- 12:35 pm - Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry
- 12:45 pm - Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy
- 12:55 pm - Tom Kim, Seamus Power
- 1:10 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger
- 1:20 pm - Sahith Theegala, Ben An
- 1:30 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:40 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Luvdig Aberg
- 1:50 pm - Collin Morikawa, J.T. Poston
- 2:00 pm - Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka
More details on the RBC Heritage, including Sunday tee times, will be updated as the event progresses.
