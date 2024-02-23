When will Erik van Rooyen tee off on Friday at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Day 1 leader’s tee times explored

Erik Van Rooyen is grouped with Emiliano Grillo and K.H. Lee for the second round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The trio will tee off from the tenth hole on Friday, February 23 at 9:03 am ET.

Earlier, Van Rooyen fired a low 63 in the opening round of the Mexico Open to take the early lead after Thursday. He raked in four birdies and an eagle to close the front nine with a 29. The back nine wasn't bad either, as he made another eagle on the par-5, 12th hole, and closed the day's play with a birdie. His only bogey came on the par-4, 15th, after missing a 7-foot birdie putter.

Sami Valimaki, who was one of the 10 players on the DP World Tour to earn PGA Tour cards this year, carded a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the opening round of the Mexico Open.

Cristobal Del Solar, who made a single-round record on the Korn Ferry Tour a couple of weeks ago, continued his good run at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He carded a 6-under 65 on Thursday in his PGA Tour season debut to finish joint third alongside David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, and MJ Daffue.

Earlier this month, Del Solar broke the all-time single-round record at the PGA Tour-sanctioned event after firing a 13-under-57 at the Astara Golf Championship.

The second round of the Mexico Open will tee off at 8:30 am ET. on Friday, February 23. On the first tee, Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, and Justin Lower will be the first group to tee off, while Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, and Andrew Novak will begin the round from the tenth tee.

"Really happy with the round" - Erik Van Rooyen on taking the early lead at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

During the post-round interview on Thursday, Erik Van Rooyen said he felt his iron play was the best in the first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

"Hit it beautifully all day," he continued. "There's a couple tee shots that you have to navigate out here, 10 comes to mind, I did that really well. Greedily, I feel like I left a few out there, but then again a shot like 6, the 3-iron I had into that par 5 turned out great, like I'm not planning to hit it to six feet to that flag. A give and take in golf and really happy with the round."

Last year, the South African golfer had a great end to the 2022–23 season as he won the World Wide Technology, which secured his PGA Tour card for two years and also earned him a spot in all the Signature events this season.

Van Rooyen, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, has missed one cut in five starts this season so far and has registered three top-25s.