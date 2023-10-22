When will the field of 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship tee off on final day?

The 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship is ready for the final showdown at the Trump National Doral, Miami on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Four teams in tier 1, 4 Aces GC, Crushers GC, Torque GC, and RangeGoats GC, are chasing to win the Champion Team title and the whopping $14,000,000 prize money paycheck.

Since the final day of the Miami Invitational will be played in a shotgun start stroke play format, all the 48 golfers in the field will tee off simultaneously at 01.05pm ET in foursomes determined by their respective teams. The captains of the top four teams will tee off at 1.18pm ET.

Exploring the team standings of the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship

After the end of the semi-finals at the Trump National Doral, Miami, all 12 teams were divided into three tiers. Here are the details of it:

Tier 1:

4 Aces GC

Crushers GC

Torque GC

RangeGoats GC

Tier 2:

Stinger GC

Fireballs GC

HyFlyers GC

Cleeks GC

Tier 3:

Ripper GC

Smash GC

Majesticks GC

Iron Heads GC

2023 LIV Golf Team Championship: Results so far

Below are the results of first two days of the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championships:

Quarter-finals

Hyflyers GC 2, Smash GC 1

Singles: Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) def. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), 6 & 4

Singles: Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC) def. Jason Kokrak (Smash GC), 2 & 1

Foursomes: James Piot and Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC) def. Chase Koepka and Matthew Wolff (Smash GC), 1 up

Fireballs GC 2, Majesticks GC 1

Singles: Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC) def. Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), 1 up

Singles: Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs GC) def. Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), 6 & 5

Foursomes: Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz (Fireballs GC) def. Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC), 4 & 2

Cleeks GC 2, Rippers GC 1

Singles: Cameron Smith (Rippers GC) def. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks, GC), 19th hole

Singles: Richard Bland (Cleeks, GC) def.Marc Leishman (Rippers GC), 4 & 3

Foursomes: Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger (Cleeks, GC) def. Matthew Jones and Jediah Morgan (Rippers GC), 21st hole

Stinger GC 3, Iron Heads GC 0

Singles: Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) def. Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), 5 & 3

Singles: Branden Grace (Stinger GC) def. Scott Vincent (Iron Heads GC), 2 & 1

Foursomes: Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC) def. Sihwan Kim and Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC), 2 & 1

Semi-finals

4Aces GC def. HyFlyers GC, 2-1

Singles: Dustin Johnson (4Aces) def. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers), 2 & 1.

Singles: Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers) def. Patrick Reed (4Aces), 4 & 3.

Foursome: Pat Perez & Peter Uihlein (4Aces) def. James Piot & Brendan Steele (HyFlyers), 4 & 3.

Crushers GC def. Cleeks GC, 2-1

Singles: Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers) def. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks), 4 & 3

Singles: Paul Casey (Crushers) def. Richard Bland (Cleeks), 7 & 5

Foursome: Graeme McDowell & Bernd Wiesberger (Cleeks) def. Charles Howell III & Anirban Lahiri (Crushers), 3 & 2

Torque GC def. Stinger GC, 3-0

Singles: Captain Singles: Joaquin Niemann (Torque) def. Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger), 2 & 1

Singles: Sebastian Munoz (Torque) def. Branden Grace (Stinger), 7 & 6

Foursome: Mito Pereira & David Puig (Torque) def. Dean Burmester & Charl Schwartzel (Stinger) 2 up

RangeGoats GC def. Fireballs GC, 2-1

Singles: Sergio Garcia (Fireballs) def. Bubba Watson (RangeGoats), 4 & 3

Singles: Talor Gooch (RangeGoats) def. Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs), 2 up

Foursome: Thomas Pieters & Harold Varner III (RangeGoats) def. Abraham Ancer & Carlos Ortiz (Fireballs), 2 & 1