When will Jake Knapp tee off on Saturday at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024? Leader’s tee time and pairing explored

Jake Knapp took The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 lead on Day 2. The PGA Tour rookie carded a second consecutive 7-under 64 on Friday to climb up the leaderboard. The 29-year-old finished 14-under 128 after 36 holes for a one-stroke lead over Troy Merritt (62) and round 1 leader Matt Wallace (66).

Knapp will return to The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 field on Saturday to resume his campaign. The golfer, who once worked as security at a restaurant, will begin the third round at 1:55 pm ET.

T2 Merritt will join him on the first tee at TPC Craig Ranch. The leader will follow the pairing of Wallace and Kelly Kraft, teeing off at 1:45 pm.

Knapp seems to be in good form at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. The rookie hit 16 of 18 greens each of the first two rounds in Dallas and had the same number of putts on both days, 28. It is pertinent to note that Knapp earned his PGA Tour card last year by finishing 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The golfer, who turns 30 on May 31, started off the season weak by finishing T70 at the Sony Open. He failed to make the cut at The American Express. However, the California native turned the season around by finishing T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open. He won the Mexico Open two weeks later, in his fifth start this season.

Coming off a T62 finish at the RBC Heritage, Knapp will be eyeing a big result this weekend at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson round 3 tee times

Day 3 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 begins at 8:20 am ET with Chris Gotterup and Ryan McCormick on the first tee. The pairing of Mark Hubbard and Ben Martin will follow suit at 8:30 am.

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour event (All times ET)

8:20 AM - Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick

8:30 AM - Mark Hubbard, Ben Martin

8:40 AM - Tom Kim, Jason Day

8:50 AM - Luke List, Henrik Norlander

9:00 AM - Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen

9:10 AM - Dylan Wu, Sung Kang

9:20 AM - Kris Kim (a), Carson Young

9:30 AM - Aaron Baddeley, Ryo Hisatsune

9:40 AM - S.Y. Noh, Nico Echavarria

9:55 AM - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes

10:05 AM - Scott Piercy, Patton Kizzire

10:15 AM - Justin Lower, Kevin Chappell

10:25 AM - Tyson Alexander, Tom Whitney

10:35 AM - Kevin Tway, Andrew Novak

10:45 AM - Hayden Buckley, Brandt Snedeker

10:55 AM - Maverick McNealy, Beau Hossler

11:05 AM - David Skinns, Daniel Berger

11:20 AM - Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty

11:30 AM - Austin Cook, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

11:40 AM - Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

11:50 AM - Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger

12:00 PM - Ben Griffin, Max McGreevy

12:10 PM - Harrison Endycott, Jorge Campillo

12:20 PM - Martin Laird, Vince Whaley

12:30 PM - Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee

12:45 PM - Byeong Hun An, Zach Johnson

12:55 PM - Adam Schenk, Nick Dunlap

1:05 PM - Taiga Semikawa, Alex Noren

1:15 PM - Aaron Rai, S.H. Kim

1:25 PM - Keith Mitchell, Ben Kohles

1:35 PM - Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith

1:45 PM - Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft

1:55 PM - Jake Knapp, Troy Merritt

Final round tee times for the PGA Tour's The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will be updated after round 3’s play.