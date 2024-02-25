When will Jake Knapp tee off on Sunday at the 2024 Mexico Open? Leader’s tee time and pairing explored

54-hole leader Jake Knapp is paired with Sami Valimaki for the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta. The duo will tee off on Sunday, February 25, at 1:40 pm ET from the first hole.

On Saturday, Knapp fired a low 8-under-63 to solidify his lead at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He is currently aggregating at 18-under with a four-shot advantage over others, with only 18 holes remaining. He sank 11 birdies in his round, especially on the front nine, where he made seven birdies. On the back nine, he made three bogeys but was still able to recover with the help of four birdies.

"I can't complain obviously," said Knapp post the third round. "Feel like I struck the ball about the same as the last couple days. Just hitting it really well, driving it well. Was able to roll in some 2 more putts. Felt like once I was able to see a couple go in early, it just felt like kind of everything was going in for a little while there."

Valimaki shot 4-under 67 in the third round of the Mexico Open and aggregated at 15-under after 54 holes. His third-round scorecard included eight birdies and two bogeys, both of which came on the back nine.

The final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta will tee off on Sunday at 8:24 am ET, with MJ Daffue being the only player to begin. Ryo Hisatsune and Nicolai Hojgaard will be the next ones and begin at 8:29 am ET.

Tee times explored for the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Day 4

Here are the complete tee time details for the Sunday round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta (All times in ET):

8:24 am: MJ Daffue

8:29 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:38 am: Harry Hall, Austin Smotherman

8:47 am: James Hahn, Padraig Harrington

8:56 am: Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes

9:05 am: Dylan Wu, Ryan Moore

9:14 am: Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria

9:23 am: Victor Perez, Austin Eckroat

9:32 am: Carl Yuan, Troy Merritt

9:41 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Santiago De la Fuente

9:50 am: Hayden Springer, Cristobal Del Solar

10 am: Ryan McCormick, Garrick Higgo

10:10 am: Lanto Griffin, Mark Hubbard

10:20 am: Jimmy Stagner, Kevin Dougherty

10:30 am: Thorbjorn Oleson, Robby Shelton

10:40 am: Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley

10:50 am: Chandler Phillips, Aaron Rai

11 am: Wilson Furr, Greyson Sigg

11:10 am: Parker Coody, Chad Ramey

11:25 am: Stuart Macdonald, Maverick McNealy

11:35 am: Martin Trainer, Carson Young

11:45 am: Chesson Hadley, Stephan Jaeger

11:55 pm: C.T. Pan, Tony Finau

12:05 pm: Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

12:15 pm: Cameron Champ, Patrick Rodgers

12:25 pm: Brandon Wu, Jorge Campillo

12:35 pm: Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell

12:45 pm: Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak

1 pm: Matt Wallace, Joseph Bramlett

1:10 pm: Justin Lower, Erik van Rooyen

1:20 pm: Chan Kim, Robert MacIntyre

1:30 pm: Ben Silverman, Henrik Norlander

1:40 pm: Jake Knapp, Sami Valimaki