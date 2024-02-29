When will Jake Knapp tee off on Thursday at the 2024 Cognizant Classic? Star rookie’s tee time and pairing explored

Jake Knapp shot to popularity last week by winning the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The 29-year-old returns this week for the 2024 Cognizant Classic, formerly known as the Honda Classic. He will tee off in Round 1 of the competition on Thursday at 7:40 am ET. He will join World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and the last defending champion Chris Kirk at the 10th tee of the Pebble Beach Garden in Florida.

Knapp won the Mexico Open by beating a stacked field. The rookie downed players like Sami Valimaki, Justin Lower, Stephan Jäger and Tony Finau en route victory. The former Korn Ferry Tour star marked his maiden PGA Tour event victory.

Expand Tweet

However, Knapp is not a favorite to win the Cognizant Classic this weekend. According to SportsLine, the California native comes into the event with +6000 odds. He sits behind McIlroy (+700), Cameron Young (+2200), Eric Cole (+2500), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2800) Shane Lowry (+3500), Matthieu Pavon (+5000), Justin Rose (+5500) and several others on the odds list.

Meanwhile, it is also noteworthy that Knapp is in form at the moment. Having T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open and won the Mexico Open, he’ll be eyeing a strong outing this week in Florida. It’ll be interesting to see where the rookie finishes on the Cognizant Classic's 144-player field, which features 19 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players.

2024 Cognizant Classic round 1 tee times

Round 1 of the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic will begin at 6:45 am ET, with Ben An, Callum Tarren and Dylan Wu taking the first tee.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for the Cognizant Classic (All times ET):

1st tee

6:45 am - Ben An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu

6:56 am - Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Tom Whitney

7:07 am - C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens

7:18 am - K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell

7:29 am - Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes

7:40 am - J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker

7:51 am - Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson

8:02 am - Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim

8:13 am - Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid

8:24 am - Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles

8:35 am - Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet

8:46 am - Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson

11:45 am - Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox

11:56 am - Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander

12:07 pm - Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee

12:18 pm - Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar

12:29 pm - Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole

12:40 pm - Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

12:51 pm - Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

1:02 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower

1:13 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor

1:24 pm - Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi

1:35 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

1:46 pm - Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Hojgaard

10th tee

6:45 am - Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak

6:56 am - Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall

7:07 am - Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson

7:18 am - Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel

7:29 am - Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry

7:40 am - Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy

7:51 am - Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young

8:02 am - Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

8:13 am - Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu

8:24 am - Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

8:35 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman

8:46 am - Alexander Bjork, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic

11:45 am - Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin

11:56 am - Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky

12:07 pm - Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair

12:18 pm - Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen

12:29 pm - Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

12:40 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk

12:51 pm - Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

1:02 pm - Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan

1:13 pm - Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young

1:24 pm - Thorbjorn Oleson, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns

1:35 pm - Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford

1:46 pm - Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck

Saturday’s round 2 tee times for the 2024 Cognizant Classic will be updated after Friday’s play.