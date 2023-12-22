When will Jon Rahm make his LIV Golf debut? Masters champion’s schedule explored

Masters champion Jon Rahm is all set for his first appearance in the LIV Golf League at the kickoff event in Mexico's LIV Golf Mayakoba, taking place between February 2-4. The tournament will unfold at the scenic El Camaleon Golf Club, signaling the start of the 2024 season for the growing LIV Golf League.

Mayakoba, Mexico, is chosen for the league's first stop in 2024, highlighting its importance on the global golfing stage. With 12 events lined up for the year, El Camaleon Golf Club will witness top golfers clashing in the inaugural tournament of the season.

Last season, LIV Golf League tournaments made waves not just for intense competition but also for a whopping purse of US $25 million per event. Winners took home $4 million, and an extra $3 million was shared among the victorious team members, adding excitement to the team-based format.

Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf and 2023 season explored

Jon Rahm recently left the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League. The 29-year-old Spanish golf star's decision, announced two weeks ago, marks a significant shift in allegiance, making him the biggest name to switch to the rebel circuit since Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open.

Rahm, expressing his excitement for this new chapter, said in a statement from LIV Golf:

“I am proud to join LIV Golf and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport. I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future.”

Reports suggest a whopping signing bonus of $300 million, spread over five years. Moreover, Rahm is rumored to have gained part ownership of a new team within the LIV Golf League.

In 2023, Jon Rahm had an outstanding year, winning four major tournaments. He kicked off the season by taking the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the beginning of the year and grabbed $2.7 million. Rahm continued his winning streak at The American Express with a remarkable total score of -27.

The Genesis Invitational was another triumph for the Spaniard, where he secured $3.6 million and 550 FedExCup points. Finally, Rahm concluded the year impressively at the Masters Tournament with a total score of -12.

These victories not only added significant earnings to his name but also solidified Rahm's reputation as a dominant force in the world of golf going forward.