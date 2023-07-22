When will Jon Rahm resume play at the Open Championship 2023? Golfer’s Sunday tee times explored

Jon Rahm will be teeing off in the fourth and deciding round of the Open Championship 2023 at 2:05 p.m. local time (9:05 p.m. Eastern Time). He is placed solo third and will be paired with current T4 Viktor Hovland.

The day will begin at 7:45 p.m. (2:45 p.m. ET). There will be 38 pairs teeing off at 10-minute intervals, closing with Cameron Young and Brian Harman, who will play right after Hovland and Jon Rahm.

Several interesting pairings will be teeing off on Sunday. Focus should be on the duos formed by Brian Harman - Cameron Young, Jon Rahm - Viktor Hovland, Jason Day - Antoine Rozner, and Sepp Straka - Tommy Fleetwood. This is due to the places they occupy in the leaderboard (T4 onwards).

Surprisingly, Shubhankar Sharma and Alex Fitzpatrick will be playing together (8:35 a.m. ET), after both of them won their respective spots in T9.

Other interesting pairings (all times according to Eastern Time) are Patrick Reed - Cameron Smith (7:00 a.m.), Xander Schauffele - Patrick Cantlay (7:10 a.m.), Rickie Fowler - Min Woo Lee (7:20 a.m.), and Jordan Spieth - Max Homa (7:30 p.m.).

Playing a little earlier will be Brooks Koepka - Scottie Scheffler (3:45 p.m.).

Jon Rahm's Round 4 tee time and more

Following are all the tee times for the fourth round at The Open Championship, in chronological order (all times according to Eastern Time):

2:45 a.m. – Christo Lamprecht (a), Danny Willett

2:55 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Zack Fischer

3:05 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Andrew Putnam

3:15 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Robert MacIntyre

3:25 a.m. – Adrian Otaegui, Adrian Meronk

3:35 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Brandon Robinson Thompson

3:45 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler

3:55 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Marcel Siem

4:10 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Richie Ramsay

4:20 a.m. – Victor Perez, Adam Scott

4:30 a.m. – Matthew Southgate, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:40 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Hurly Long

4:50 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, David Lingmerth

5:00 a.m. – Laurie Canter, Alex Noren

5:10 a.m. – Abraham Ancer, Oliver Wilson

5:20 a.m. – Thomas Pieters, Joost Luiten

5:35 a.m. – Jordan Smith, Rikuya Hoshino

5:45 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox

5:55 a.m. – Brendon Todd, J.T. Poston

6:05 a.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart

6:15 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson

6:25 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Richard Bland

6:35 a.m. – Alexander Björk, Byeong Hun An

6:45 a.m. – Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

7:00 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

7:10 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

7:20 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee

7:30 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Max Homa

7:40 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Romain Langasque

7:50 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:00 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy

8:10 a.m. – Matthew Jordan, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:25 a.m. – Tom Kim, Thomas Detry

8:35 a.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Alex Fitzpatrick

8:45 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka

8:55 a.m. – Jason Day, Antoine Rozner

9:05 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

9:15 a.m. – Cameron Young, Brian Harman