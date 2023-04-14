When will Jon Rahm resume play at RBC Heritage? Masters champion’s Friday tee times explored

Jon Rahm is at Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2023 RBC Heritage. The 2023 Masters winner didn't have an ideal start at the course, as he posted a score of 1-over 72 in the first round, eight more than leader Viktor Hovland.

Hovland carded a bogey-free first round of 7-under 64 on Thursday after a top-10 finish at last week’s Masters.

The World No. 1 will look to narrow down the gap on the second day. He is grouped with Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott for Friday.

Spieth is the defending champion at RBC Heritage. The threesome will start at 8:17 am EST, teeing off from Hole 10.

Tee details for the RBC Heritage, Round 2

Viktor Hovland takes the lead at RBC Heritage after round 1

Here are the tee details for the 2023 RBC Heritage, round 2:

Hole 1

7 am: Adam Hadwin, Hayden Buckley, Thomas Detry

7:11 am: Nate Lashley, Mark Hubbard

7:22 am: Kevin Tway, Alex Smalley, Nick Hardy

7:33 am: Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Harris English

7:44 am: Matt Wallace, Sepp Straka, Luke Donald

7:55 am: Garrick Higgo, Michael Thompson, Tyler Duncan

8:06 am: Sungjae Im, Robert Streb, Brian Gay

8:17 am: Justin Rose, J.T. Poston, Stewart Cink

8:28 am: Chez Reavie, Martin Laird, Brendon Todd

8:39 am: Patton Kizzire, Christian Bezuidenhout, Kramer Hickok

8:50 am: Danny Willett, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim

9:01 am: Wesley Bryan, Jimmy Walker, Justin Suh

12 pm: Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery, Max McGreevy

12:11 pm: Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Sam Stevens

12:22 pm: Satoshi Kodaira, Lee Hodges, Matthias Schwab

12:33 pm: Si Woo Kim, Davis Love III

12:44 pm: J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk

12:55 pm: Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala

1:06 pm: Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler

1:17 pm: Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

1:28 pm: Nick Taylor, Zach Johnson, Ernie Els

1:39 pm: Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Pendrith

1:50 pm: Ryan Palmer, Matthew NeSmith, Greyson Sigg

2:01 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Gibson

Hole 10

7 am: Peter Malnati, Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler

7:11 am: James Hahn, Wyndham Clark, Callum Tarren

7:22 am: Adam Long, Tommy Fleetwood, Doc Redman

7:33 am: Russell Henley, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel

7:44 am: Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Lucas Glover

7:55 am: Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

8:06 am: Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Cameron Young

8:17 am: Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

8:28 am: Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland

8:39 am: C.T. Pan, Denny McCarthy, Davis Riley

8:50 am: Keith Mitchell, Scott Piercy, Stephan Jaegar

9:01 am: Aaron Rai, Carson Young, Min Woo Lee

12 pm: Troy Merritt, David Lipsky, Ben Taylor

12:11 pm: Dylan Frittelli, Adam Schenk, Justin Lower

12:22 pm: Russell Knox, Davis Thompson, Austin Smotherman

12:33 pm: Joel Dahmen, Tyrrell Hatton, Lanto Griffin

12:44 pm: Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Scott Stallings

12:55 pm: Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Brian Harman

1:06 pm: Cam Davis, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry

1:17 pm: Chad Ramey, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

1:28 pm: Chris Kirk, Ryan Brehm, Tom Hoge

1:39 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

1:50 pm: Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley, Patrick Rodgers

2:01 pm: Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore, Ben Martin

