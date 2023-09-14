When will Jon Rahm tee off at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship? Golfer’s tee times and pairing explored

Jon Rahm is currently at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England for the ongoing 2023 BMW PGA Championship. He is paired with Tyrrell Hatton and Nicolai Hojgaard for the first round and is scheduled to tee off at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Rahm will be playing his first entirely DP World Tour-sanctioned event of the year. As said in one of his press conferences, he wanted to win the tournament for the first time in his career and make a strong contention in the Race to Dubai rankings.

He is nearly 2,400 points behind the leader Rory McIlroy at present.

Who are the notable golfers to watch out for, except Jon Rahm, at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship?

The premier event of the DP World Tour features all 12 European Ryder Cup members, including the captain Luke Donald. While Rory McIlroy is returning for a second consecutive week on the Tour, reigning Masters Champion Jon Rahm will look to make his appearance felt on the golf course after last month's Tour Championship.

McIlroy is paired with the newly crowned FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland and the European Masters champion Ludvig Aberg for the first round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. All of them are part of the European team for the upcoming biennial event in Rome. They are scheduled to start their play at 3:40 a.m. ET.

Defending champion Shane Lowry will also be seen in action at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England. He is paired alongside fellow Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka and will tee off at 4:00 a.m. ET in the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

The European captain Luke Donald is paired with Edoardo Molinari and Francesco Molinari for the first round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. The group is scheduled to tee off at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Here are the tee times and pairing for round 1 of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship (All times in ET):

1:45 a.m. - Andy Sullivan, Craig Lee, Angel Hidalgo

1:55 a.m. - Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Wil Besseling

2:05 a.m. - John Catlin, James Morrison, Jamie Donaldson

2:15 a.m. - Zander Lombard, Joakim Lagergren, Julien Brun

2:25 a.m. - Simon Forsström, Ockie Strydom, Daan Huizing

2:35 a.m. - Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Richie Ramsay

2:45 a.m. - Paul Waring, Oliver Bekker, Connor Syme

2:55 a.m. - Ewen Ferguson, Sean Crocker, Rikuya Hoshino

3:05 a.m. - Marcel Schneider, Richard Mansell, Sebastian Söderberg

3:15 a.m. - Thomas Bjørn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Stephen Gallacher

3:25 a.m. - Padraig Harrington, Victor Perez, Rasmus Højgaard

3:40 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

3:50 a.m. - Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel

4:00 a.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka

4:10 a.m. - Thorbjørn Olesen, Yannik Paul, Joost Luiten

4:20 a.m. - Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate, Matthew Jordan

4:30 a.m. - Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari

4:40 a.m. - Daniel Hillier, Oliver Wilson, Grant Forrest

4:50 a.m. - Daniel Gavins, Adrian Otaegui, Dale Whitnell

5:00 a.m. - Marc Warren, Victor Dubuisson, Jason Scrivener

5:10 a.m. - Aaron Cockerill, Jeunghun Wang, Marcus Helligkilde

5:20 a.m. - Jeremy Freiburghaus, Sebastian Garcia, Julien Guerrier

5:30 a.m. - Jens Dantorp, Niklas Nørgaard, Johannes Veerman

5:40 a.m. - Nacho Elvira, Darius Van Driel, Jeff Winther

5:50 a.m. - Ryo Hisatsune, Justin Walters, Marcus Armitage

6:05 a.m. - Freddy Schott, Masahiro Kawamura, Lukas Nemecz

6:15 a.m. - Nicolai Von Dellinghausen, Tapio Pulkkanen, Fabrizio Zanotti

6:25 a.m. - Gavin Green, Scott Jamieson, Hurly Long

6:35 a.m. - David Law, Matthieu Pavon, Thomas Detry

6:45 a.m. - Ashun Wu, Calum Hill, Antoine Rozner

6:55 a.m. - Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi, Tom McKibbin

7:05 a.m. - Eddie Pepperell, Romain Langasque, Ross Fisher

7:15 a.m. - Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

7:30 a.m. - Adrian Meronk, Danny Willett, Alexander Björk

7:40 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Nicolai Højgaard, Tyrrell Hatton

7:50 a.m. - Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert Macintyre

8:00 a.m. - Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Pablo Larrazábal

8:10 a.m. - Vincent Norrman, Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo

8:20 a.m. - Marcel Siem, Dan Bradbury, Rafa Cabrera Bello

8:30 a.m. - Daniel Brown, Todd Clements, Matt Wallace

8:40 a.m. - Callum Shinkwin, Kalle Samooja, Nick Bachem

8:50 a.m. - Sami Välimäki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick

9:10 a.m. - Hennie Du Plessis, Louis De Jager, JC Ritchie

9:20 a.m. - Alexander Levy, Søren Kjeldsen, Santiago Tarrio

9:30 a.m. - Mikael Lindberg, Nathan Kimsey, Jazz Janewattanawong

9:40 a.m. - Oliver Hundebøll, Alexander Knappe, Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Note: As of writing, a few of the groups have already started their play.

More details on the 2023 BMW PGA Championship will be updated as the tournament progresses.