When will Jon Rahm tee off at the Ryder Cup? Saturday foursomes and tee time explored

Jon Rahm had an incredible first day at the 2023 Ryder Cup, earning 1.5 points for Team Europe on Friday, September 29. Firstly, he and Tyrrell Hatton beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4-and-3 in the morning foursome session. Then, he and Nicolai Højgaard halved the four-ball match against Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

With Europe holding a strong lead of 6-1.5 over the US, Rahm will aim to consolidate it on the second day. Europe hasn't changed the winning pairs from the Friday foursomes, which means the Spaniard will once again tee off with Hatton on Saturday, September 30.

Rahm and Hatton will compete in the fourth foursome on Saturday against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele at 2:20 a.m. ET. The American duo faced a defeat against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in Friday's foursome.

This marks Rahm's third Ryder Cup appearance, where he holds a positive record of 5-3-1 so far. Given the form he has displayed thus far, one can only expect it to improve further.

Hatton played the four-ball with Viktor Hovland and shared the points with the US duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Schauffele teamed up with Collin Morikawa in Friday's four-ball and suffered a 5-3 loss against Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick. Cantlay did not play again on Friday.

Here's the schedule for the Saturday morning foursome session of the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Match 9

Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth vs. Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood: 1:35 am ET

Match 10

Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka vs. Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg: 1:50 am ET

Match 11

Max Homa & Brian Harman vs. Sepp Straka & Shane Lowry: 2:05 am ET

Match 12

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton: 2:20 am ET

What happened at the Ryder Cup 2023 on Day 1? Friday match results explored

Here are the results for the Friday foursome and fourball sessions of the Ryder Cup 2023:

Friday morning foursome matches:

Match 1:

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns (US),

Result: Europe def. US, 4 and 3

Match 2: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg (Europe) vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman (US)

Result: Europe def. US, 4 and 3

Match 3: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka (Europe) vs. Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa (US), 2 and 1

Result: Europe def. US, 2 and 1

Match 4:

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay (US), 2 and 1

Result: Europe def. US, 2 and 1

Friday afternoon four-ball matches:

Match 5: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (US) vs. Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

Result: Match Tied

Match 6: Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka (US) vs. Jon Rahm and Nicolai Højgaard (Europe)

Result: Match Tied

Match 7:

Max Homa and Wyndham Clark (US) vs. Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose (Europe)

Result: Match Tied

Match 8:

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe) vs. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele (US)

Result: Europe def. US, 5 and 3